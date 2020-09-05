Moscow man charged with felony eluding
A Moscow man is charged with felony eluding after allegedly leading Lewiston police and a Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputy on a car chase from the Lewiston Orchards through Normal Hill that ended at Third Street and 18th Avenue with the man fleeing on foot.
Steven P. Wysocki, 23, was arraigned by video Thursday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Karin Seubert did not set bond. The judge kept a no-bond hold in place from 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie on a probation violation that ensures Wysocki stays in jail until the conclusion of a probation violation admit/deny hearing that continues Sept. 23.
Lewiston police allege Wysocki led police on a high-speed chase from Thain Road near its intersection with Vista Avenue in the Orchards north down Thain Grade to 21st Street, then west on 13th Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. July 16. Lewiston Police Officer Adam Carson said he was driving 66 mph down the grade and was not catching up to the vehicle, court records said.
The red Pontiac Grand Am was traveling at speeds 30 mph over the posted speed limit. As the vehicle entered the Normal Hill area, it was going 57 mph through many streets, often changing direction, before Lewiston police lost sight of it on Prospect Avenue, court records said.
Carson then drove to Southway Avenue and turned on Southway Drive, where he noticed a Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputy had a vehicle pulled over matching the description of the one that had been eluding him. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Third Avenue and 18th Street, and a female passenger who owns the vehicle, Kerry Horne, was sticking her hands out of the passenger window, court records said.
The driver had fled the scene on foot. Law enforcement, with the help of Horne, was able to identify the driver as Wysocki. Police caught up with Wysocki on Tuesday and arrested him on a warrant, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony eluding in Idaho is five years in prison, $50,000 fine and a driver’s license suspension for three years. If convicted of the charge, the license suspension has a mandatory minimum penalty of one year.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 16.
Police arrest man allegedly involved in August robbery
The Pullman Police Department on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly robbed a couple at knifepoint last month.
Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Pils during a traffic stop after they were informed he violated a court order.
Pils is the suspect who allegedly pulled a knife on a Pullman couple looking to sell him some items Aug. 20 on Golden Hills Drive. He allegedly stole a tablet, a cellphone and a tent.
He is being held in jail on charges of second-degree assault, robbery, violating two court orders and on a warrant for harassment.
From Daily News and Lewiston Tribune reports.