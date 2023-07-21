The city of Moscow will start a sanitary sewer improvement project on Public Avenue and Lincoln Street starting Tuesday. During construction, Public Avenue from East F Street to Peachtree Drive and the Public Avenue and Lincoln Street intersection will be closed to all traffic. Substantial completion is scheduled by the fall.
The project will include removing, relocating and replacing existing sanitary sewer pipe and manholes. Local access for residents will remain open as much as possible but residents should expect road closures, detours and delays.
City of Pullman to replace Kamiaken water line
Starting Monday, the city of Pullman will be replacing the water line damaged in April near Kamiaken Street on the Palouse River. The replacement line will be constructed by boring through rock under the river from NE Olsen Street to the north side of Kamiaken Street train trestle.
During construction, NE Olsen Street from the Neill Public Library parking lot entrance to Kamiaken Street will be closed. Detours will be in place. The library parking lot will remain open and pedestrian access will remain available. The construction is expected to take three to four weeks and should be completed before the Lentil Festival and Washington State University fall semester. For more information visit pullman-wa.gov.
Palouse Arts Council announces Palouse Music Festival
The Palouse Arts Council will have the Palouse Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 29 at Hayton-Greene Park in Palouse. The festival costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 16. Children 5 and younger are free. The event is cash or check only and tickets can be purchased at the gate.
The festival will have musicians from across the Palouse including traditional Irish music, African marimbas and rock ’n’ roll. There will be vendors and a beer garden in the park. For more information visit palouseartscouncil.org. Those interested in being a vendor can email musicfestivalpalouse@gmail.com or visit the Palouse Music Festival Facebook page.
Moscow Moose Lodge opens donations for dart benefit
The Moscow Moose Lodge #871 is now accepting donations from local businesses for the second Battling for Buddies Dart Benefit scheduled for Nov. 4. All donations of $300 or more made by Sept.1 will be advertised on the event flier and at the event.
All smaller donations will get a shoutout on the event’s social media and at the event. All proceeds from the benefit, dart tournament, 50/50 raffle and silent auction will help local veterans. For more information contact the Moose Lodge at moscowmoosedarts@gmail.com.