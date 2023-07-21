City of Moscow to start sewer project Tuesday

The city of Moscow will start a sanitary sewer improvement project on Public Avenue and Lincoln Street starting Tuesday. During construction, Public Avenue from East F Street to Peachtree Drive and the Public Avenue and Lincoln Street intersection will be closed to all traffic. Substantial completion is scheduled by the fall.

The project will include removing, relocating and replacing existing sanitary sewer pipe and manholes. Local access for residents will remain open as much as possible but residents should expect road closures, detours and delays.

