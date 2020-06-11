Moscow aquatics center to open July 1; season pass prices adjusted
The Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center will open July 1, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a delay to the start of the HLAC season, but the adoption of precautions will allow the facility to open.
Guests are asked to protect their own health and safety, as well as that of others by not entering the HLAC when feeling unwell, wearing a face covering when not in the water and maintaining a six-foot distance from those who are not members of the same household.
Season pass prices have been adjusted to reflect the shorter season. Passes are available at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center at the following price points: adult resident — $72.50 plus tax; adult nonresident — $81 plus tax; child/senior resident — $54.15 plus tax; child/senior nonresident — $72.40 plus tax; family (up to 5) resident — $118 plus tax; and family (as many as 5) nonresident — $141.50 plus tax.
New membership cards will be issued to each member and all are encouraged to obtain or renew photos in advance of the HLAC opening date. Because of social distancing, swim lessons will not be offered this season nor will private rentals of the facility be available.
Refunds have been processed for those who purchased a membership at full-season price or enrolled in swim lessons prior to the facility-opening postponement and subsequent fee adjustment.
Pullman High School graduation on Friday
Pullman High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony will begin at 9 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome.
Graduates and their guests will view a prerecorded ceremony on a large LED screen erected in the parking lot for drive-in theater nights and other events. Seniors were recorded receiving their diplomas and turning their tassels in small groups in the weeks leading up to the event.
Pullman firefighters and police will lead a parade of high school seniors and their families through town to the Idaho border ahead of the ceremony. This procession will start at 8 p.m. at Pullman High School.
Moscow food bank to host drive-through distribution day
The Idaho Foodbank’s North Central Branch will have a drive-through food distribution event at 10 a.m. June 19 at the Moscow School District Community Playfields on 1016 S. Mountain View Rd.
Event organizers will provide each household with two boxes of food containing milk, butter, cheese and cooked meats along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Volunteers will load the boxes into cars in order to limit contact and maintain social distancing.
UI launches plant diagnostics clinic
The University of Idaho Extension office is partnering with volunteer gardeners to give advice on yard and gardening questions including plant diseases, insects, weed identification and soil. They will provide research-based answers, suggestions and resources to community members.
Those interested can access the plant diagnostics clinic on their website at bit.ly/3dRTvtH, by emailing questions to latah@uidaho.edu or by phone at (208) 883-2267.
Staff and volunteers will be in the office 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and 1-4 p.m. on Thursdays, at which times walk-ins are welcome. The office is located at 200 S. Almon St., Suite 201 in Moscow (right above the DMV).
Whitman County Library hosts online play
The Friends of Whitman County Library will be hosting a virtual play, “Sherlock Holmes Takes the Case,” by Travelling Lantern Theatre Company.
Those interested can contact any branch of the Whitman County Library system to obtain a video key to access the play online anytime from June 14-21.
A password can also be obtained by calling WCL at (877) 733-3375 to get a password for the video. Starting 5 p.m. Sunday, the play can be accessed online at travelinglantern.com.
For more information about this or other upcoming summer reading events for all ages at the Whitman County Library, visit their website at whitco.lib.wa.us.
Accuracy Matters
Pullman is planning to build parklets in downtown Pullman on North East Main, South East Main and Pine Street, across from Pine Street Plaza. Plaza improvements for High Street Plaza were part of the initial concept. A June 10 Daily News story did not accurately identify where all the parklets would be located.