LOCAL BRIEFS

FEMA denies individual assistance for Malden, Pine City
The long-term recovery group aiding Malden and Pine City residents affected by last fall’s devastating fire is disappointed that FEMA has denied individual funding for those residents.
FEMA wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday that said it is denying his request for individual assistance for households affected by the Babb Road Wildfire that destroyed 80 percent of buildings in the two towns.
According to the Pine Creek Long-Term Recovery Group, FEMA approved public assistance to help the town, county and nonprofits replace and repair buildings lost in the fire. It also approved hazard mitigation, which is meant to make the community less vulnerable to future disasters.
However, it denied individual assistance, which provides funding for individuals and households. According to the FEMA letter, the agency determined “that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance under FEMA-4584-DR.”
The Pine Creek Long-Term Recovery Group said on its Facebook page it is “deeply disappointed” with this decision.
Washington can appeal FEMA’s decision within 30 days.
Moscow Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce announced a new executive director Monday.
The MCC Board of Directors selected Samantha Martinet to succeed Jenny Ford as its executive director, according to a news release. Martinet will take her new post Monday.
Martinet is the owner of IntuitiveSol, LLC, a Moscow consulting firm, and director of marketing and taproom manager at Moscow’s Hunga Dunga Brewing Company. She also worked as an associate director of corporate/foundation relations for the University of Idaho.
“The Board selected Sam from an excellent pool of candidates and we are pleased to hire an executive director who brings a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to the table,” Board President Tim Helmke said in the release. “Sam’s strong suit is building relationships and that is what makes a strong and active Chamber.”
Martinet has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado and served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a logistics analyst. She is also a 2018 graduate of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce Leadership Moscow program and a member of Moscow Young Professionals.
“I am excited to join the leadership team at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and look forward to working with the Board and Chamber members to promote our local businesses,” Martinet said in the release. “Moscow is a very special place and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of the Chamber. As a small business owner, I know how Chamber membership has helped me, and I want to bring that value to other businesses in Moscow.”
Ford resigned in January to take a position as a business development officer with Idaho Central Credit Union’s new Moscow branch.
Deputies find guns, meth, heroin and more in vehicle near Colfax
Deputies arrested two 30-year-old convicted felons after allegedly finding guns and narcotics in their vehicle that was stranded Saturday north of Colfax.
According to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies arrested Daniel Sallee, of Four Lakes, Wash., on a variety of firearm and narcotics charges after they searched his vehicle and found two handguns, one of which was stolen, 60 grams of heroin, 100 fentanyl tablets, methamphetamine, a variety of pharmaceutical tablets, paraphernalia and nearly $2,700 in cash.
Deputies first made contact with Sallee after responding to a report of a stranded vehicle on Crumbaker Road. Deputies determined Sallee and his passenger, Ashley Muongmany, of Kennewick, Wash., were not licensed to drive and both were convicted felons. They also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Deputies also allegedly saw ammunition casings in and on the vehicle.
Muongmany was booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.