City of Moscow will close Lilly Street for repairs
The city of Moscow will close Lilly Street to through traffic starting today for the installation of a new catch basin and storm water pipe. The closure is Lilly Street between West Third Street to Fourth Street. It is scheduled to reopen at the end of the week.
The project will install a new catch basin on the south side of West Third Street, removal and replacement of sidewalk and vehicle approach drainage improvements. The project will improve drainage and help to eliminate icing on pedestrian access roads.
Tekoa Library plans Thanksgiving road race
The Tekoa Library is planning a road race, Turkey Trot at the Trestle, for 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at the Tekoa Trestle, at the corner of Washington and Roosevelt Place in Tekoa. The trot will have distances of 1, 3 or 5 miles. Registration can be done Nov. 23 at the Library, 139 S Crosby St., Tekoa or the morning of the race.
Coffee, water and goodies will be available from 8-8:50 a.m. at the library while supplies last. Participants will need to provide their own transportation to the starting point. For more information contact Shelly Ausmus at (509) 284-5657.