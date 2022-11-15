City of Moscow will close Lilly Street for repairs

The city of Moscow will close Lilly Street to through traffic starting today for the installation of a new catch basin and storm water pipe. The closure is Lilly Street between West Third Street to Fourth Street. It is scheduled to reopen at the end of the week.

The project will install a new catch basin on the south side of West Third Street, removal and replacement of sidewalk and vehicle approach drainage improvements. The project will improve drainage and help to eliminate icing on pedestrian access roads.

