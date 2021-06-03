Two people die in rollover crash west of Colfax
Two people died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon 15 miles west of Colfax on State Route 26, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The people were both male, and their names weren’t released.
The car, a 1992 Chevrolet Lumina, was traveling east at about 1:30 p.m. when it left the road to the right, rolled twice and came to rest on its top, the news release said.
The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the news release said.
Man arrested for allegedly smashing Pour Company windows
A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of felony malicious injury to property after allegedly smashing multiple windows of the Pour Company at 402 W. Sixth St. in Moscow and causing more than $1,000 in damages.
According to Moscow Police, the man broke the windows around midnight Wednesday with posts the business uses to rope off outdoor, sidewalk seating areas.
The same man reportedly ran at a car in the middle of the road near the intersection of North Washington and East D streets about half an hour earlier that evening.
According to police reports, the man appeared disoriented and tried to open the car’s doors. Failing that, he reportedly threw something at the car.
Pullman teacher among finalists for math, science award
Pullman High School teacher Johanna Brown is one of six finalists from the state of Washington nominated to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science.
According to a news release from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, the award is considered the nation’s top honor for K-12 STEM teachers.
The program recognizes exceptional teaching in science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM — subjects. Finalists are chosen by a statewide selection committee comprised of award-winning teachers and content area experts.
Brown teaches advanced placement and college prep chemistry classes as well as AP computer science at Pullman High.
Those chosen to be national awardees will travel to Washington D.C. to attend recognition events and professional learning experiences. They will also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
According to the release, awardees are usually announced in the fall. The president may select up to 108 educators to receive the award in a given year, and 81 Washington educators have received the award, the release said.
Latah Farmers Market season opens Saturday in Troy
The first Latah Farmers Market of the season is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Troy City Park.
The all-local farmers market will continue with a full roster of Latah County vendors on most Saturdays throughout the summer, culminating in a final market Oct. 16.
More than 20 Latah County growers, bakers and craftspeople will showcase their products at the inaugural market. A growing list of vendors can be found on the Latah Farmers Market website and on social media. The market will accept new vendors and performers throughout the season.
Additional information can be found at latahfarmersmarket.com.