Worley man sentenced for role in high-speed chase
A 37-year-old Worley man who led police on a high-speed chase in March was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 46 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Bart Davis.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered Joseph Louis James to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. James pleaded guilty to the charge June 10.
According to court records, a Coeur d’Alene Tribal police officer attempted to pull over the vehicle James was in for a traffic violation on March 6.
Instead of pulling over, the vehicle sped up and led the officer on a high-speed chase. During the chase, multiple gunshots came from the passenger side of the vehicle toward the pursuing officer’s vehicle. Neither the officer nor his vehicle were struck.
Because of safety concerns, the officer ended the pursuit. Later, officers were able to locate the vehicle, James, and others involved in the incident in Spokane. Officers located the firearm that was used during the police pursuit.
UI Soil Stewards club to have fall festival today
The University of Idaho Soil Stewards club will have its fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at 425 Farm Road, in Moscow.
The festival will feature a produce sale including a you-pick pumpkin patch and you-dig potatoes. A garden expert will also be present to field questions about wintering garden beds and more.
Kenworthy theater now licensed to sell beer and wine
Moscow’s Kenworthy Performing Arts Center recently acquired a license to sell beer and wine during events at the theater.
Public events at the theater are on hold for safety reasons regarding the pandemic, but the space is available for private rentals for parties of as many as 20 people. For more information, visit kenworthy.org/private-rental/.