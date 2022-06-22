Calam Shriners to have wine event Saturday
The Latah County Shrine Club has a wine expo event scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Tickets are $25 and include a commemorative glass with five drink tokens. The event is open to those 21 and older.
Tickets are available at latahcountyfair.com/events/2022/calam-shriners-wine-expo. There are 200 tickets available and they can be purchased at the door.
Wine vendors include Two Bad Labs, Jovinea, Clearwater Canyon Cellars, Vine Company of Moscow, Rivera Winery and Pour Company of Moscow. Food will be available from Battleground Food Truck. Live music will be provided by Jim Boland.
Pullman downtown walking tour planned
Residents can take a walking tour of downtown Pullman from 5-7 p.m. July 1 beginning at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The tour is self-paced and takes at least half an hour to complete. The tour will end at Hotel McCoy.
Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing and arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to participate in the tour. Members of the commission will be at locations downtown to share information on the buildings and its significance to Pullman history.
Artists together again after 54 years
Artists Terry Abraham and Nicole Taflinger had their first show together in 1968 at Washington State University when they were master’s candidates at the university. Now, 54 years later, the work of the artists will be on display again, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse.
Also at the Bank Left Gallery, a floral installation with planters created by local artists will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be garden-to-table bakery and lunch options at the event. For information on either exhibit, and to make reservations for the Saturday lunch, visit bankleftgallery.com.