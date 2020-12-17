LOCAL BRIEFS

LaCrosse group receives grant for service station renovation
A LaCrosse organization has been given $2,000 to help turn a former service station into a museum.
LaCrosse Community Pride has received the money for engineering drawings for the Rock House Service Station, which is being renovated into the Ice Age Floods Visitor Center and Heritage Museum.
The money was made available by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation, which provides grants through the Valerie Sivinski Fund.
The museum in the service station is part of a larger project to rehabilitate all six historic rock buildings, built by local farmers during the impoverished years of the Great Depression, and to attract visitors and highlight the history of LaCrosse.
For images of the award-winning projects, please visit the Washington Trust’s website: preservewa.org/sivinski.
Little proclamation honors health care workers
Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation Wednesday naming December Health Care Worker Appreciation Month in Idaho.
“I ask all Idahoans to share their gratitude for health care heroes in Idaho,” Little said. “We can show our gratitude by minimizing transmissible moments this holiday season. Wear a mask, avoid gatherings with people outside your household, continue to keep safe physical distance, and wash your hands regularly. As individuals, we must choose to do all we can to combat COVID-19 in order to relieve pressure on Idaho’s health care workers.”
Idahoans are encouraged to reach out to their local health care facility and ask how they can help during the crisis. Those interested in working in the long-term care system industry can apply at idaho.carefortheaging.org/. The Idaho Health Care Association will then match you to a facility in need.
Whitman County Library to have virtual storytime
A holiday storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hosted by the Whitman County Library, will take place at 7 p.m. today via Zoom. Those interested can register by emailing sheri@whitco.lib.wa.us or calling the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 with the names of participating children and email address of a guardian. They will then be provided with Zoom login information.
For more information, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Palouse to have two holiday events Saturday
The City of Palouse has two public holiday events scheduled for Saturday.
The first event, the Downtown Gingerbread House Decorating Extravaganza, will take place from 2-3 p.m. at the Palouse Library. Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated houses. The gingerbread village will be displayed in the St Elmo’s building through Dec. 25.
The second event, a double-feature movie drive-in, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Palouse RV Park. The films “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “White Christmas” will be projected on the flathouse.
Four student-led UI sustainability projects receive funding from annual grants
The University of Idaho Sustainability Center supplied $6,500 as part of its annual grant program to help students engage in campus sustainability efforts and support a shift to carbon neutrality. Students in the program also develop grant writing, project management and leadership skills.
The following four projects received funding from the center:
Sorority and fraternity aluminum can recycling — Addie White, a senior in biological engineering from Boise, will conduct an aluminum recycling competition among Greek houses on campus.
Textile and paper recycling bins — Ellie Hafer, a freshman in apparel, textiles and design from Lewiston, will build and install recycling bins for scrap fabric and paper in the Apparel, Textile and Design design studios.
Greek smart energy readers — Beth Hoots from West Linn, Ore., and Natalie Wiley from Nampa, both seniors in ecology and conservation biology, will install smart energy meters in five fraternity and sorority houses.
Hartung grasses — Annika Esau, a senior in computer science from Tigard, Ore., will replace a 12,500-square-foot section of lawn grass in front of the Hartung Theater with a drought-tolerant grass.