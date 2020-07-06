Two new coronavirus cases in Whitman County
Whitman County Public Health reported two new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total to 43.
Both patients are men. One’s age is 20-39 and the other is 40-59. Both are stable and isolating at home.
Latah County has 21 confirmed and five probable cases as of Thursday — Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s last update.
There have been no deaths from the virus in either county.
Colfax library offers grab-n-go book bags
The Whitman County Library in Colfax is offering free grab-n-go bags full of books and activities for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Library staff requests that people remember social distancing protocols during bag pick-up and take the first bag they touch.
While the library remains closed as it awaits the Washington State Department of Health Safe Start guidelines, library services can still be accessed by visiting whitco.lib.us or calling (877) 733-3375 to request books, movies, STEM bags and more for curbside pickup.
UI starts annual outdoor movie series “Screen on the Green”
The University of Idaho will kick off its weekly free outdoor summer movie series, Screen on the Green, with a showing of “Maleficent Mistress of Evil” (PG) at 8:45 p.m. Thursday on the Theophilus Tower Lawn.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and movie snacks from home. In the event of bad weather, Screen on the Green will be held in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
The event is sponsored by the Department of Student Involvement and Vandal Entertainment. For more information and a schedule of future movie showings, visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Latah County Library hosts virtual performance
As part of its summer reading program, the Latah County Library District will host Extreme Science with Radical Rick, a virtual interactive performance aimed toward children, at 11 a.m. Thursday. The performance can be accessed free of charge on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary. Following the performance, children will be invited to follow along at home with two science experiments. A supply list for the interactive portion can be found on the library’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Stacie Echanove, Latah County Library District Youth Services Manager, at programming@latahlibrary.org.