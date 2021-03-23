Panel to discuss housing at Wednesday forum
A panel will discuss housing insecurity from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum via Zoom.
The panel discussion, “Housing Insecurity in Context,” will include Nils Peterson, executive director at Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, and Crystal Callahan and Gina Whitney, both of the McClure Center in Boise. Callahan and Whitney are co-authors of “Idaho at a Glance: Housing Insecurity.”
Callahan and Whitney will describe their policy brief intended to prepare Idaho stakeholders, policymakers and communities for research and discussion on housing related issues. Peterson will provide statistics and describe the continuum of housing conditions on the Palouse, including homelessness, cost-burdened housing, affordability and supply.
Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Idaho AG: Some stimulus payments will be by debit card
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is reminding Idahoans that some may soon see their federal stimulus payment arriving in the mail in the form of a debit card.
“The debit cards caused some confusion when stimulus payments were mailed in January,” Wasden said. “Consumer Protection Division staff heard from dozens of Idahoans who received the cards and had questions over their legitimacy. Some people weren’t expecting the cards, thought they were junk mail or a scam and threw their payments in the trash. While replacement payments can be issued, it’s obviously a lot easier to avoid that headache in the first place.”
In guidance posted online, the IRS says initial payments are being issued by direct deposit, but that additional payments will be sent in the coming weeks via checks and debit cards.
Washington park fees to increase this fall
The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program announced last week the price of Sno-Park permits will increase when they go on sale Nov. 1. This will be the first increase since 2009.
The price increases reflect the rising costs of Sno-Park operations, which include trail grooming, plowing, clearing lots and roads, bathroom maintenance, fuel and staffing.
The Sno-Park permit fees for the 2021-22 season are: Seasonal permit: $50 (up from $40); Annual snowmobile permit: $50 (up from $40); Special Groomed Trail Sticker: $70 (up from $40); and Daily Sno Park permit: $25 (up from $20).
Author to speak, answer questions Thursday via Zoom
Author S.M. Hulse will speak and answer questions about her book, “Eden Mine,” at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The Colfax Library Book Club is reading “Eden Mine” for its meeting on April 26.
To receive the Zoom access code or for questions about the Hulse event or book club details,, contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at Whitman County Library at sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us or (509) 397-4366.
‘Evil Librarians’ event online Monday
Moscow librarians Bailey Gillreath-Brown and Stacie Echanove will present “Evil Librarians: A Fake Podcast About True Crime and Fictional Mysteries” on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Monday.
Viewers can tune in to the live program at facebook.com/latahlibrary and receive clues to find hidden free books in the true crime, thriller and mystery genres, and can participate in the program through the comments section.
For more information email programming@latahlibrary.org.
China-India border the topic of UI discussion
Reed Chervin of the University of Colorado’s Center for Asian Studies will speak in the second installment of the University of Idaho’s China on the Palouse Speakers Series on the topic of “The China-India Border: Past, Present, and Future.”
The talk, based on Chervin’s research in India, China, and several other nations, will explain the history and possible future of this global flashpoint. The talk is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information, email amargell@uidaho.edu. To attend the Zoom webinar: uidaho.zoom.us/j/84655268304