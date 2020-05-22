Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport receives record rainfall
Record rainfall was recorded at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Rain poured in the amount of 1.25 inches, breaking the old record of 0.98 inches set in 1912.
The NWS said record rain also fell Wednesday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport and the Spokane International Airport, breaking their old marks set in 1912.
Despite the record downpour, Paradise Creek in Moscow did not breach its banks. The creek level at the University of Idaho peaked at 7.71 feet. Flood stage is 9.2 feet.
Troopers performing emphasis patrols
The Washington State Patrol will be performing emphasis patrols on Memorial Day weekend.
To reduce the risk of collisions, troopers in eastern Washington will focus on dangerous speeds, distracted driving, seat belt usage and impaired driving violations.
According to a WSP news release, troopers have seen an increase statewide in motorcycle fatality collisions during the past few months. There were 12 motorcycle fatalities in April alone. Speeding was a leading factor behind these accidents.
WSP is asking drivers to plan ahead, allow plenty of extra travel time and put away electronic devices like cellphones, laptops and tablets.
Rotary Club of Pullman donates nearly $14,000 to causes
The Rotary Club of Pullman announced Thursday it has donated $13,844 to local and international causes.
The club donated $2,000 to the Community Garden at Koppel Farm to purchase a rototiller and to Pullman Child Welfare to buy computer equipment.
More than $8,000 was allocated to the Pullman Regional Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help fund COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.
The Rotary Club of Pullman also donated $3,500 to ShelterBox, which provides emergency shelter in the aftermath of natural disasters, pandemics and war.
United Way accepting grant applications from nonprofits
United Way of Whitman County’s annual grant cycle has begun. Grants are available to all 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations operating on the Palouse. United Way encourages organizations working in health, education and financial stability to apply.
Applications are due June 10 and include a survey of the nonprofit’s operations and impact in the community. After applications have been reviewed, agencies will have a 15-minute interview and presentation with United Way’s allocation committee.
Organizations can apply for United Way of Whitman County grant funding by following the links at whitmanunited.org or by contacting Eric Fejeran at (509) 332-3691 or director@whitmanunited.org.
Local musician to perform in Moscow on Saturday
Local singer, guitar player and songwriter Jake Hanchey will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub at 201 S Main St., Moscow.
Hanchey’s show blends reggae, folk and blues. Before closures in Pullman and Moscow because of COVID-19, Hanchey performed at venues around Moscow including One World Cafe.
Whitman County Library board meet publicly
The Whitman County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The meeting will include a training session provided by Carolyn Petersen, assistant program manager in library development at the Washington State Library.
This meeting is open to the public and residents can get login information from Kristie Kirkpatrick at kirkpatr@colfax.com or by calling (877) 733-3375.
Genesee art gallery exhibit opens this weekend
Little Pink House Gallery in Genesee will open its first socially distanced art exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 157 N. Elm St in Genesee.
The postponed spring show titled “Ephemeral” will include new works of pottery, paintings and other media by Aaron Johnson, Casey Doyle, Jeanne Wallace, Ellen Vieth, Noah Schuerman, Jill Birschbach, Stacy Isenbarger and others.
The gallery will observe social distancing restrictions. Masks are required and no more than three people at a time will be allowed indoors. After this opening weekend, hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through June 13.