UI president to address Moscow forum
University of Idaho President Scott Green will discuss the state of the university during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum at noon Wednesday via Zoom.
Green’s presentation is scheduled to include a look at UI’s statewide impact, challenges and opportunities, collaborative leadership and university priorities of student success, according to a press release from the league.
Green took office as the 19th president of the UI in 2019. Prior to joining the university, he was an executive with a career in global finance, operations and administration. He is an alumnus of UI, graduating in 1984. He also attended Harvard Business School.
Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Elected officials earn money for District 5 schools
Three elected officials from Idaho’s District 5 completed a February walking challenge and have earned $500 for the school of their choice.
The Steps for Schools challenge was sponsored and funded by Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. Elected officials who average 5,000 steps per day could earn $500 for their chosen school.
Sen. David Nelson completed the challenge and will donate the money to Heyburn Elementary School in St. Maries. Rep. Caroline Troy’s donation will go to Upriver Academy in Fernwood. Rep. Barndon Mitchell’s donation will got to the Whitepine Joint School District.
The schools can use the money to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active. These funds also can be used for any COVID-19 relief efforts happening at the school.
This year’s challenge marked the seventh the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has offered to legislators and other elected officials. Since its inception in 2015, the foundation has awarded $171,700 to Idaho schools on behalf of the challenge participants.
Prosperity tax the subject of Foley discussion Tuesday
Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and author David Cay Johnston will discuss a tax reform proposal that encourages domestic capital investment, promotes economic growth and raises living standards at noon Tuesday during a regular Washington State University Foley Institute presentation.
The presentation, available at the Foley YouTube channel (youtu.be/0a1XTRewZFM) is cosponsored by the Hoops Institute of Taxation Research and Policy at WSU.
Voting open for 2021 Moscow Farmers Market poster art
The City of Moscow invites the public to participate in the selection of art to be featured on this year’s Moscow Farmers Market poster.
Members of the public may vote for their favorite artist design through March 26. The public can view an online gallery and cast their vote by visiting bit.ly/mfmpostervote2021.
The design with the most votes will be selected as the primary design feature for the 2021 Moscow Farmers Market poster. The Farmers Market Commission received 21 qualifying entries for consideration and selected five entries as finalists.
Exhibit opens Sunday at Uniontown barn
A new exhibit “Artists with a History” opens Sunday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
Artists from the exhibit will be one hand from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit will continue through March 28. The barn hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The exhibit features work by Byron Saneholtz, of Pullman, and Bobbi Kelly and Peggy Conrad, both from Moscow. The three artists attended the University of Idaho in the 1960s. All left Moscow for careers and then eventually worked their way back to the Palouse and connected through the Palouse Watercolor Socius group.
For more information, visit www.ArtisanBarn.org, call (509) 229-3414 or email info@artisanbarn.org