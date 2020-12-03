Colfax Festival of Trees now on display
The 2020 Festival of Trees is now on display for outdoor viewing in The Center’s windows adjacent to the Colfax Library.
Viewers are encouraged to cast a vote for the “People’s Choice” award on the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WhitmanCountyLibrary or website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Tree winner and prize to be announced on Dec. 22 via social media.
The trees on display were decorated by Pioneer Title, W.H.E.A.T. (We Honor Every American Troop), McNeilly Ranch & Friends, the Riley family, the Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association and the Whitman County Library.
During the month of December, the Colfax Library will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The Library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. Browsing time will be limited to 15 minutes.
Whitman Hospital board chairwoman wins award
Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics Board Chairwoman Cherry Alice Van Tine received the Washington State Hospital Association’s Ben Lindekugel Governance Excellence Award on Tuesday.
According to a WSHA news release, the award is given each year to a hospital board member or commissioner “who has displayed exemplary leadership and community service.”
The news release indicated Van Tine joined Whitman’s Board of Directors in the early 2000s. The Colfax hospital was facing potential closure at the time, and her leadership helped secure its future. Van Tine cofounded the Community Hospital Foundation, and her leadership was instrumental when the hospital transitioned from a private community hospital to a public hospital district with publicly elected trustees. She has served five terms as the board’s presiding member.
Van Tine is also active with the state hospital association, serving as a member of the association’s Hospital Governing Boards Committee. She advocates for health care at the state and federal levels of government.