Veterans advocate to visit Moscow on Tuesday
A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Latah County Annex in Moscow on Tuesday to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 748-7663. Unscheduled walk-in contact is not available at this time. All requests for appointments or other walk-in contact must be made in advance by telephone.
The Latah County Annex is at 200 S. Almon St., Moscow.
Spring into Health 2022 accepting vendor applications
The city of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Latah County are accepting applications for the 2022 Spring into Health event. The deadline to apply is Jan. 14 and is $60 per table. There are 50 tables available. To register, visit latahcountyfair.com/f/36.
Attendance is required for the entirety of the event. The fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 10. The number of tables for each field of health and wellness are limited to accommodate as many aspects as possible. For more information visit healthfair@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267.
University of Idaho common read nominations now accepted
The University of Idaho Common Read Committee is asking for community nominations for the 2022-23 common read. The criteria for the text is it should be accessible to students of all reading levels, address contemporary issues and have a capacity of being used in a wide range of course discussions.
To send suggestions, email panttaja@uidaho.edu with the title, author, area of concentration — for example racism, immigration or reliance — and a brief description of how it fits the above criteria. Nominations should be sent by Jan. 31. The common read is designed to engage the university and Moscow community in a unified intellectual activity.