Juliaetta fire threatened as many as 20 structures
A 20-acre fire threatened as many as 20 structures Wednesday near Juliaetta, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.
The fire started around noon and was smoldering, meaning it was burning without flames and barely spreading, as of early Thursday afternoon, the release said. Resources remained on scene.
It said evacuations were not necessary and there were no injuries. No structures were damaged.
The fire burned in steep, rocky terrain and a helicopter dropped water on the fire.
The Idaho Department of Lands, Juliaetta Volunteer Fire Department, Kendrick Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and Fire Management worked to extinguish the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
“It is unusual to have conditions so dry at this point in the spring,” said Mike McManus, Juliaetta fire incident commander. “We have seen an increase in fire starts and we ask the public to be very careful with burning. This fire was burning across rocks, and it is uncharacteristic for a fire to be able to burn like that at this point in the season.”
Pullman police warn public about ‘rape day’
The Pullman Police Department on Wednesday reminded people to report any sexual harassment or assault after its staff heard about possible threats on social media declaring Saturday as “rape day.”
Chief Gary Jenkins told the Daily News on Thursday that rumors about “rape day” originated from TikTok and have been reported on by the national media.
In response, the Pullman Police Department posted tips on Facebook about ways people can keep themselves safe.
For example, police recommend that anyone walking alone after dark should let others know where they are going and when they should arrive. People should also park in well-lit areas, keep their doors locked at home and be wary of unknown or unexpected visitors.
It also offered advice on how to keep other community members safe.
“If you are concerned that someone you know may carry out an act of violence, contact law enforcement right away. One phone call may make all the difference,” the police stated.
Anyone who witnesses sexual or physical harassment or assault, or otherwise fear for another’s safety, should call 911. The police also warn against joking about topics like stalking or sexual violence.