Third Street Gallery opens new art exhibit

The art exhibit “Elevated Perspective” is now open at the Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow.

The exhibit features 12 artists who participated in the My Artrepreneur Program hosted in 2022. The exhibit includes BKS, Paige Weber, MaryAnn Fiorillo, Rose Graham, Maria Marx, Chandra Drennen, Jill Storey, Rosalie Duncan, David Scott, Gretchen Van Lith, Kelsey Grafton and Wendy Blickenstaff.

