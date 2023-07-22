The art exhibit “Elevated Perspective” is now open at the Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow.
The exhibit features 12 artists who participated in the My Artrepreneur Program hosted in 2022. The exhibit includes BKS, Paige Weber, MaryAnn Fiorillo, Rose Graham, Maria Marx, Chandra Drennen, Jill Storey, Rosalie Duncan, David Scott, Gretchen Van Lith, Kelsey Grafton and Wendy Blickenstaff.
The Latah County Historical Society will have the 46th Ice Cream Social at 1 p.m. July 30 at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. There will be ice cream sundaes and watermelon for free as well as vintage ice cream dishes for purchase. All proceeds go towards the McConnell Mansion Window Project.
The social is free and open to the public. There will be activities for all ages, horse and wagon rides, live music and more. For more information email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 882-1004.
University of Idaho farm tour Thursday
The University of Idaho Soil Stewards Organic Farm will have a tour from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at 425 Farm Rd., Moscow. The tour will cover weed management, insects, soils, irrigation and research into small scale vegetable production systems. The tour is free and those interested can register by contacting the University of Idaho Latah County Extension at latah@uidaho.edu or calling (208) 883-2267.
Latah County receives grant to improve park
A state grant will help Latah County fund improvements to Virgil Phillips Farm County Park near Moscow.
Idaho’s Recreational Trails Program awarded the county $65,390 after Moscow, Latah County, Friends of Phillips Farm, and 20 other local organizations and citizens wrote letters of support.
The planned improvements include directional and informational signage along all trails, weed treatment, upgraded trash bins with animal-proof garbage enclosures, the repair and reroute of the the southeast portion of Heritage Trail, and the installation of a paved parking lot at the upper trailhead.
The park is owned by the City of Moscow and managed by Latah County. The improvements are expected to be complete by June 2024.