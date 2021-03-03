LOCAL BRIEFS

Participants in Saturday’s Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch program are, top row, left to right: Dawni Jo Sheffler, Jessica Hogaboam and Kenzi Hansen, and bottom row, left to right, Olivia Wise, Rebecca Butterfield and Sierra Jarrett.

Six to vie Saturday for Potlatch DYW recognition

Six high school juniors will compete in the 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Potlatch program planned for 6 p.m. Saturday in the Potlatch High School gymnasium.

The theme of this year’s competition is “Your Attitude Determines Your Direction” with $4,000 in scholarship money to be awarded. Mandy Reynolds and Renee McKinney are the program chairwomen.

Tickets are available only in advance by emailing Potlatch@distinguishedyw.org. No tickets will be sold at the door. Cost is $10 regular price and $5 for those in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Contestants are Olivia Wise, daughter of Dan and Elaine Wise of Tensed; Dawni Jo Sheffler, daughter of Kevin and Barb Sheffler of Potlatch; Kenzi Hansen, daughter of Richard and Kode Hansen of Harvard; Sierra Jarrett, daughter of Melissa and Mark Hadaller of Princeton; Rebecca Butterfield, daughter of Erin Butterfield and Dean Butterfield, both of Princeton; and Jessica Hogaboam, daughter of Brett and Lisa Hogaboam of Potlatch.

Pullman City Council to set goals Saturday during special meeting

The Pullman City Council will have a special goal-setting meeting 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss topics such as the community’s identity, long-term planning, public safety and livability.

The public can listen in on the virtual meeting by calling (855) 200-4555.

The City Council may discuss issues such as economic development, infrastructure, housing and multimodal transportation.

More information can be found at go.boarddocs.com/wa/pullman/Board.nsf/Public.

