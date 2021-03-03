LOCAL BRIEFS

Six to vie Saturday for Potlatch DYW recognition
Six high school juniors will compete in the 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Potlatch program planned for 6 p.m. Saturday in the Potlatch High School gymnasium.
The theme of this year’s competition is “Your Attitude Determines Your Direction” with $4,000 in scholarship money to be awarded. Mandy Reynolds and Renee McKinney are the program chairwomen.
Tickets are available only in advance by emailing Potlatch@distinguishedyw.org. No tickets will be sold at the door. Cost is $10 regular price and $5 for those in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Contestants are Olivia Wise, daughter of Dan and Elaine Wise of Tensed; Dawni Jo Sheffler, daughter of Kevin and Barb Sheffler of Potlatch; Kenzi Hansen, daughter of Richard and Kode Hansen of Harvard; Sierra Jarrett, daughter of Melissa and Mark Hadaller of Princeton; Rebecca Butterfield, daughter of Erin Butterfield and Dean Butterfield, both of Princeton; and Jessica Hogaboam, daughter of Brett and Lisa Hogaboam of Potlatch.
Pullman City Council to set goals Saturday during special meeting
The Pullman City Council will have a special goal-setting meeting 9 a.m. Saturday to discuss topics such as the community’s identity, long-term planning, public safety and livability.
The public can listen in on the virtual meeting by calling (855) 200-4555.
The City Council may discuss issues such as economic development, infrastructure, housing and multimodal transportation.
More information can be found at go.boarddocs.com/wa/pullman/Board.nsf/Public.