9/11 ceremony scheduled for Pullman on Saturday
The public is invited to join the city of Pullman, Pullman Police Department, and Pullman Fire Department for a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday on the 20-year anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The memorial will be at Pullman City Hall at 190 SE Crestview St. and will include the raising and lowering of a flag, brief words by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Fire Chief Mike Heston as well as a moment of silence.
There were 2,977 people killed and more than 6,000 others injured on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes hit the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a rural field near Shanksville, Pa.
Reception and art awards ceremony scheduled for Sept. 17 in Moscow
A reception and awards ceremony showcasing artwork created during the annual Palouse Plein Air painting competition is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Moscow Contemporary, at 414 S. Main St. in downtown Moscow.
The event is hosted by the city of Moscow, Moscow Contemporary, the Prichard Art Gallery and the University of Idaho College of Art + Architecture. Plein air is the act of painting outdoors.
Artists will be busy painting at various locations throughout Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties from Thursday through Sept. 16.
The competition will be juried by Jared Shear. Shear received a degree in animation from the Art Institute of Seattle in 1997 and has exhibited in various gallery and museum shows throughout the Northwest.
The exhibition will be open to the public Sept. 17 through Oct. 17.
Poll to measure water knowledge on the Palouse
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is conducting a poll to gather a baseline of local water understanding, water use, and water values from residents on the Palouse.
To participate, visit the committee’s website at palousebasin.org or go to this link: forms.gle/ewZ7yLi9ecVetPvx7. The poll will run Oct. 6 and is open to anyone living on the Palouse.
The committee is giving away a $100 Avista gift certificate to one person who fills out the poll and provides their email. The winner is expected to be announced on social media by Oct. 8.
Author to read from and sign books in downtown Moscow
BookPeople of Moscow will host Annette Bay Pimentel at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Moscow. Pimentel will read from her new children’s book “Pura’s Cuentos: How Pura Belpré Reshaped Libraries with Her Stories.” The event for children and families will feature an interactive story time and snacks.
The event will take place at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., across the street from BookPeople. Masks are required.
Pimentel, from Moscow, is the author of “All the Way to the Top,” “Girl Running,” a Junior Library Guild selection, and “Mountain Chef,” which won the Carter G. Woodson Award. Learn more at annettebaypimentel.com and bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
Conference on financial matters planned for Oct. 1 at Moscow
A conference aimed at providing Idaho consumers with financial information, resources and tools to reach their financial goals will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Best Western Plus University Inn at Moscow.
The event is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Finance and hosted by the University of Idaho Extension and others. It will feature Idaho-based financial experts across a wide variety of fields.
The conference is free of charge to the public and includes coffee, lunch and door prizes.
Breakout sessions will include a variety of topics, including saving for college, tax tips, housing market conditions, credit scores, retirement preparedness and others.
The Department of Finance will offer free financial educational materials to conference participants. These materials include books and brochures with information about saving and investing, homebuyer resources, cybersecurity and identity theft prevention, credit scoring and more. Department staff will also be available to answer questions and assist consumers.
Registration, required for the event, may be completed online and additional information can be viewed at uidaho.edu/financial-conference.