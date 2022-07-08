University of Idaho summer concert set for Monday
A free outdoor concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
The performance by faculty members from the UI, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College will happen at the west side of the upper pond in the arboretum on Nez Perce Drive near the UI Golf Course.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on and organizers recommend arriving early to find a seat. Free parking is available in the golf course lot and limited transportation will be provided. The concert will be canceled in case of rain.
Rendezvous for Kids registration is now open
Registration is open for Rendezvous for Kids and can be done online at rendezvousinthepark.com. Rendezvous for Kids will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and July 15 at East City Park in Moscow.
Registration is open to children ages 3 to 12 and is $35 a child for both mornings or $20 for one morning. Children ages 3 and 4 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
At the event, children can choose from activities like painting, printmaking, musical instruments, weaving, engineering and others. Children should have a water bottle and sunscreen. The morning program will end with lunch provided by Gambinos and a group celebration. Children involved will receive both a Rendezvous for Kids and a tie-dye shirt.
City of Pullman announces temporary sign rules
The city of Pullman has announced the proper display of temporary and campaign signs, according to city code.
Signs are permitted on private property in all zoning districts, with consent of the property owner or in the public right of way. The signs placement in the public right of way must maintain accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Political signs should not exceed 32 square feet in sign surface area and must be removed no later than 10 days after an election. Political campaign signs are protected under free speech and are not regulated for content.
Temporary political campaign signs may not be placed on improved right-of-way in the city or on city parks and areas maintained by the Pullman Parks Department. Signs can be approved for placement on utility poles with approval from pole owners, typically Avista.
More information on sign placement is available at pullman.municipal.codes/Code/17.50, or by contacting the community development director at (509) 338-3213 or by email at rj.lott@pullman-wa.gov.