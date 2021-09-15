Outdoor irrigation season to end in Moscow
The City of Moscow announced Tuesday that outdoor irrigation season will end Oct. 1.
This means sprinkler use and drip irrigation are prohibited starting Oct. 1. Residents are allowed to water their lawns and plants with a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle.
Questions regarding this outdoor irrigation season should be directed to Nichole Baker, water conservation coordinator, at (208) 883-7114 or Jenifer Rossini, department specialist, at (208) 882-3122.
Running event Saturday to benefit childhood cancer research
The Tommy Strong 5K run is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields in Moscow.
The event is named for Thomas Harner, a Moscow child who died in April of 2019 after a 2-plus year battle with leukemia. A donation of $10 is suggested for participation in the run. Donations can be made at the event or at this shortened web link bit.ly/3El3Z2m.
Money raised at the event will go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a nonprofit with the goal of finding a cure for childhood cancer.
Vendors sought for Winter Market in Moscow
Heart of the Arts, Inc. is accepting vendors for the 17th season of the Winter Market. The market is hosted at the 1912 Center the first two Saturdays of November and December and the first Saturdays of February and March. Vendor registration is open until Sept. 30.
Interested vendors can submit their registration online at 1912center.org/wintermarket2.php.
Vendors who register after the deadline will be included in market dates as space allows. For information, email mina1912Center@gmail.com.