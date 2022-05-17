Another banner stolen from Pullman church
The Pullman Police Department is asking for help to identify two people caught on camera just before midnight Friday stealing a banner from Community Congregational United Church of Christ on Campus Street.
The images can be found on the police department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
This is not the first time the church has been a victim of theft.
A previous banner and multiple signs supporting Black Lives Matter and the transgender community were stolen in the past year.
Those with information can call (509) 334-0802.
Conservation district to have livestock discussions
The Palouse Conservation District will have two livestock talks with Alayne Blickle, founder of Horses for Clean Water.
The discussion will start at 6 p.m. via Zoom on Thursday and May 26. A recording of the presentations will be made available on palousecd.org the day after.
The first discussion will cover pasture management and climate resiliency. Attendees can learn techniques for pasture management including how grasses grow, creating a winter paddock, spreading compost, rotational grazing and managing small grazing areas. Registration can be completed at tinyurl.com/m8d6m6e6.
The second discussion will cover wildfire risks around your farm or ranch and the actions to minimize risks. Registration can be done at tinyurl.com/mvj7f26e.
UI summer dramacamp registration open
The University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department has opened registration for the summer drama camp.
Early bird registration is until June 15 and will cost $350 and registration after June 15 the cost is $375.
Online registration is available at uidaho.edu/UISummerDramaCamp.
The camp is open to children ages 7-12 and will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday from July 20 to Aug. 6.
At the end of the camp, participants will give a free performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.” For more information call (208) 885-6465 or visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre.