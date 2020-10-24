Moscow Farmers Market may relocate depending on snowfall
The Moscow Farmers Market is considering a location shift for today’s market because of the winter weather advisory in effect for the Palouse region.
Market organizers plan to host the market regardless of weather conditions, but its location will be determined by the amount of snowfall.
If the snow accumulation is negligible, the market will remain on Main Street in downtown Moscow. If snowfall accumulation is significant, the vendors will move to the City Hall parking lot.
Organizers are continuing to assess the situation and will consult with the City of Moscow Streets Department to make a final decision early this morning.
To stay up-to-date on the final location, follow the Moscow Farmers Market on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoscowFarmersMarket.
2019 National Lentil Festival receives top honors at state festival conference
The 2019 National Lentil Festival received five awards at the 2020 Washington Festivals and Events Association conference held virtually this past week.
The festival was awarded first place awards for best promotional poster, radio program, sponsorship partnership and public relations/media, along with best in show for overall advertising and public relations campaigning.
DMV to have limited hours indefinitely
Beginning Monday, the hours for the Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles office will be changed to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The limited hours have been adopted until further notice to allow DMV staff to work through system issues that have arrived from the switch to a new computer system.
WSU will close several parking lots, not plow others
Washington State University Transportation Services has announced that select parking lots on the Pullman campus will be signed as “no snow maintenance” and others will be closed completely this fall and winter. The “no snow maintenance” lots will remain open for use but will not be plowed during or after snow events.
This decision has been made due to the budget impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of demand for parking.
Each parking lot was strategically selected to continue to ensure adequate customer parking as well as to realize savings on maintenance and snow removal costs.
To view a complete map of affected parking lots, visit bit.ly/3joTtMa.
Whitman County Fire Protection District No. 3 earns risk management award
At the recent Washington Risk Management Service Agency annual meeting, Whitman County Fire Protection District No. 3 was recognized with a safety award for the work its members put into proactively managing risks and keeping their communities safe.
The RMSA is a municipal risk pool protecting 102 of Washington’s cities, towns and special purpose districts from property and liability risks and cost.
Disability Action Center to thank city of Moscow
Disability Action Center Northwest will present a thank you gift to the city of Moscow, Mayor Bill Lambert and the city council at Monday’s city council meeting. The thank you is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and coincides with Disability Awareness Month, which is October.
The gift is a custom poster of the 50 locations that ADA rocks that were hidden around Moscow highlighting accessible features like public restrooms and parking.
The rocks were hidden around Moscow this past summer as part of a reminder about ADA accessibility. Those who found a rock were able to exchange it for a free T-shirt.
Healthy living class in Moscow on Monday
The Moscow Healthy Living team will host a “Build Your Own Bowls” class from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
The class is open to the public and will include a free plant-based potluck. The focus of the meeting is to share and learn how to improve your health in a community environment.
Attendees are asked to bring a whole foods bowl dish to show and share (whole grain, vegetable, protein and sauce).