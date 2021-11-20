Food drive Wednesday at Reaney Park in Pullman
There will be a Thanksgiving meal giveaway and food drive from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reaney Park gazebo in Pullman. There will be Thanksgiving meal kits including cans of green beans, corn, stovetop stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy mix, and some chicken strips from The Land. All meal kits are free and there are no questions asked.
Nonperishable food or personal hygiene items to go to the Washington State University Food Pantry will be accepted. There will be free pizza for any donation made. For more information visit fsotp.com.
Moscow Yoga Center has free virtual Thanksgiving class
The Moscow Yoga Center is having a free virtual class from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to donate to local food banks or charities.
All levels of skill are welcome, the class will be held via Zoom. For more information visit moscowyogacenter.com.
Palouse Library to have Turkey Leg Fundraiser
The Palouse Library will be having their Annual Turkey Leg Fundraiser starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. There will be free coffee and donuts provided by the Palouse Federated Church and Palouse Family Foods. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed as described by the state requirements.
All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the library to help purchase children’s books, community resources and other necessary items. For more information contact Sarah Bofenkamp at (509) 878-1513. The Palouse Library is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. Thursdays and noon to 6 p.m. Fridays.