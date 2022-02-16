Local Briefs

Author Joshua Powell to speak today at Pullman library
Pullman’s Neill Public Library will host Joshua Powell, author of “The Pacific Crest Trail: A Visual Compendium,” for a 7 p.m. online discussion of his book.
The link to the meeting is available at bit.ly/34K0FH or by contacting Dan Owens at dan.owens@neill-lib.org.
Powell will discuss how he chronicled the more than 2,000 miles of trail stretching from Mexico to Canada.
The event is free and open to the public.
PRH moves three practices to common space in hospital
Three Pullman Regional Hospital owned practices — Palouse Heart Center, Palouse Sleep Medicine and Palouse Psychiatry & Behavioral Health — are now located on the second level of Pullman Regional Hospital, in Suite 201, near the private practice Palouse Medical, according to a news release Tuesday from PRH.
“A shared space supports important collaboration amongst physicians,” said Scott Adams, Pullman Regional Hospital CEO. “This is exciting progress in drawing upon our collective expertise to further enhance the patient experience.”
The hospital established Palouse Psychiatry & Behavioral Health in 2009, Palouse Heart Center in 2017, and Palouse Sleep Medicine in 2019.
Uniontown Sausage Feed opens meal reservations
The annual Uniontown Sausage Feed is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 at the Uniontown Community Center on Highway 195 in Uniontown. A drive-through line will be available for a pickup option. Reservations are now open for a dinner ticket at bit.ly/3HXTxiT.
Tickets are $15 and the meal includes sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, roll and choice of pie.
For more information or to get involved in the sausage feed contact Julie Hartwig at ucbuildingevents@gmail.com.
2022 specialty crop grant applications now open
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has opened applications for the specialty crop block grant program for Idaho farmers. Applications close March 18.
Specialty crops included in the program are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruit, horticulture and nursery crops.
There will be an informational webinar at 9 a.m. Friday that will cover changes to the application and general information on the application process.
For more information contact Laura Johnson at Laura.Johnson@isda.idaho.gov.