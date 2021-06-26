Police deparment, sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrols
The Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, will dedicate patrols looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol Thursday through July 15, according to a city of Moscow news release and LCSO Facebook post.
Officers from about 60 agencies across the state will do the same.
According to OHS data, impaired driving was the cause of 1,501 crashes in 2019, resulting in 99 deaths in Idaho. There were 8,084 DUI arrests.
During last summer’s Fourth of July impaired driving campaign, officers made 140 DUI arrests.
Plaza Concert Series starts Monday at 1912 Center
The Plaza Concert Series starts at 6 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center in Moscow, according to a Heart of the Arts, Inc. news release.
The Range Benders play diversified music, including Americana, blues and rootsy tunes. The band is opening the 16th season of music, sponsored by the Heart of the Arts, which manages the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St.
StoutKraut will sell German-inspired street food, including brats, starting at 5 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for sale on the plaza from Moscow Brewing Company.
During intermission, Heart of the Arts will host a ribbon cutting to dedicate the Mark Ford Anderson Staircase in the west hallway of the 1912 Center, next to the Arts Workshop. The staircase leads to the newly renovated second floor and is named in honor of artist and explorer Mark Ford Anderson, whose family will help cut the ribbon.
The Plaza Concert Series continues with The Sultry Swines July 26 and the Border Highlanders Aug. 23. Concerts take place on the Pall Plaza of the 1912 Center. In the event of rain, the concerts are held in the Great Room.
For more information, visit the 1912 Center Facebook page or contact Heart of the Arts at (208) 669-2249.