Moscow resident appointed to Serve Idaho Commission

Governor Brad Little has appointed Moscow resident Eric Anderson to the Serve Idaho Commission to represent higher education. Anderson is the associate director for employer relations at the University of Idaho. He has worked at Ground Zero after Sept. 11 and in Louisiana and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina as an AmeriCorps member.

Little also appointed Chelsea Weeks of Lewiston to the commission. Weeks will represent the volunteer sector and is currently the director of operations at the YMCA in Lewiston and Clarkston.

