Moscow resident appointed to Serve Idaho Commission
Governor Brad Little has appointed Moscow resident Eric Anderson to the Serve Idaho Commission to represent higher education. Anderson is the associate director for employer relations at the University of Idaho. He has worked at Ground Zero after Sept. 11 and in Louisiana and Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina as an AmeriCorps member.
Little also appointed Chelsea Weeks of Lewiston to the commission. Weeks will represent the volunteer sector and is currently the director of operations at the YMCA in Lewiston and Clarkston.
Serve Idaho is part of the Idaho Department of Labor and administers Idaho’s AmeriCorps program. For more information visit serve.idaho.gov.
2023 Pullman Walk of Fame inductees announced
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 Walk of Fame inductees to be added at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 19, in Reaney Park. Inductees are Lance Lincoln as famous sports figure, Munir Abdel-Massih Daud as distinguished resident and Ida Lou Anderson as the distinguished member of the WSU community.
Lincoln has been a teacher in the Pullman School District for 27 years and has coached baseball for more than 20 years. During his coaching career the school won 10 league titles, two state championships and he was named coach of the year seven times.
Daud started as a project engineer for the city of Pullman in 1975. He started his own business, Munir Daud and Associates, which provided engineering, architecture and surveying services in Pullman for 48 years. He died April 30.
Anderson was a Washington State University professor in the 1920s and 1930s and mentored broadcasting students including Edward R. Murrow.
Due to construction planned for next year, the inductees will receive a certificate and their names will be added to a new place of recognition when the location is decided.
The Walk of Fame was established in 2003 to honor individuals who have served Pullman’s community, promoted goodwill, improved quality of life or brought acclaim to the area.
Latah County waste facility to close temporarily
The Latah County Solid Waste Processing Facility located at 3299 Highway 8 will be temporarily closed starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and will reopen as scheduled Monday. The closure will allow for necessary equipment replacement at the transfer station.
Kamiak Butte camping area temporarily closed
Whitman County Parks Department closed the camping area at Kamiak Butte County Park on Wednesday until further notice due to an increased fire risk. Day use is open from 7 a.m. to dusk and cooking with charcoal briquettes or gas grills is permitted. Visitors should be prepared and vigilant during park visits and keep a bucket of water and shovel nearby when cooking.