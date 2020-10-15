Pullman police report seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins
Pullman police believe the same person is responsible for a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred Friday and Tuesday in Pullman.
At least four vehicle prowls were reported Tuesday near the Greek Row area of College Hill, and at least seven were reported Friday around Terre View, Westwood and Northwood drives.
Most of the break-ins resulted in broken windows and stolen wallets or purses.
The Pullman Police Department has not identified a suspect, Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said, but it has released a photo of a possible culprit on social media.
Police are advising people with information to call (509) 334-0802. They are also encouraging people to lock their car doors, roll up their windows, remove valuables from the vehicle or keep them out of view.
Mortgage lending company donates $10,000 to nonprofit Family Promise of the Palouse
Synergy One Lending, a home mortgage lending and financial advice company, will have a grand opening ceremony from 3-5:30 p.m. today at 110/112 E. Third St. in Moscow. During the ceremony, the company will present a $10,000 donation check to the director of Family Promise of the Palouse.
Family Promise of the Palouse is a nonprofit organization that operates through an Interfaith Hospitality Network to provide immediate shelter to homeless families in the community.
Friends of Phillips Farm invite artists to park
The Friends of Phillips Farm is inviting artists, especially children, to visit the park this week to work on their art in nature as part of the park’s weekly fall event series.
The group hopes community members will bring their favorite arts and crafts supplies to the park north of Moscow and spend some time getting creative.
Visit the friends’ website, friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com, or Facebook page to print coloring pictures for children.