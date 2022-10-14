Public meeting planned for Downtown Moscow Streetscape study
The city of Moscow will have a public meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at 206 E. Third St., in Moscow, for the public to give input on the Downtown Moscow Streetscape study.
The meeting is open to Moscow residents and downtown business owners.
Residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts on future reinvestments in utilities, paving and streetscape of downtown. There will be a presentation from the city’s consultant on the possible projects and will follow with an open house meeting to ask questions and share ideas.
Harvest Dinner scheduled by Latah County Historical Society
The Latah County Historical Society will have a harvest dinner and silent auction fundraiser for the McConnell Mansion Window Project.
The dinner is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. The fundraiser is sponsored by Gritman Medical Center and there will be soup, salad, bread and dessert served. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, and a family rate is available.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time at their office at 327 Second St., in Moscow.
The window project will work to repair all 41 windows on the mansion, which have been damaged by weather. The project includes replacing rotting wood, fixing paint and installing permanent storm windows. For more information on the dinner or the window project contact the Latah County Historical Society at (208) 882-1004 or by email at lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
Taste of the Palouse cooking class opens registration through Tuesday
University of Idaho dietetic intern Megan Follett will give a pilot cooking demo from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mary Hall Niccolls Building, room 101, located at 751 Campus Drive in Moscow.
The demonstration is $25 a person and registration must be done by Tuesday. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3T1W1lK.
The demonstration will include a kale and apple salad, shepherd’s pie and chickpea shortcake. Free parking is available. Dinner is provided after the demonstration and participants will receive a recipe book of the dishes prepared. The dishes will feature local foods in each recipe.
‘Deep in the Heart’ showing to benefit The Wildlife Society’s UI chapter
University of Idaho alumni Michael Tewes will have a showing of wildlife documentary “Deep in the Heart” from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
The showing costs $7 and all proceeds will go toward the Wildlife Society’s University of Idaho chapter. Wildlife professor Michael Tewers of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Institute will give a brief introduction and have a question and answer after the film.
Troy Historical Society will have program to show Branting Loom
The Troy Historical Society will have a program to show the newly acquired Branting Loom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Historical Society Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy.
The loom was hand-carved by an early pioneer of the Nora community, which is east of Troy.
The loom is made of whitepine timber from before World War I and has the initials of “OB” and a year of “1916” carved into it. It has been confirmed to have been owned by Oscar Branting, who lived in the Nora community at the time. Steven Branting, a descendant and Lewiston historian and author, will add family history to the presentation. The program is free and open to the public. Jan Pipher, of Deary, will discuss the Swedish style loom.