Hospital’s leadership guild opens grant applications
The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild has opened applications for regional nonprofits dedicated to supporting women’s and children’s health and wellness. The grants are $2,000 and applications are due by Aug. 1. Applications can be found online at pullmanregional.org/wlg.
The guild was established in 2015 and aims to empower regional nonprofit agencies in support of women and children’s health. During last year’s grant cycle, the guild awarded $10,000 and supported the Community Action Center, Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Palouse Habitat for Humanity and YMCA of the Palouse.
Troy Old Timers’ Day scheduled for July 9
Troy Old Timer’s Day starts at 6 a.m. July 9 in the Troy City Park gazebo with a pancake and sausage breakfast put on by the Troy Lions Club. Registration for the fun run starts at 7:30 a.m. and the run starts at 8. The Troy Historical Society will have a Quilt of Valor presentation at 11:30 a.m. at the Troy Post Office, 605 S. Main St., in Troy.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Troy Main Street and the grand marshals are Wayne Gash and his wife Juanita Gash. At the park there will be a bike safety booth, beer garden, auction, Troy High School reunion and other events.
The day will end with a street dance from 8-11 p.m. on Main Street with music by Rewind. The schedule is subject to change and can be seen in full at troylionsclub.org.