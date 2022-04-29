Walk for Multiple Sclerosis Society set for Saturday at UI
The Environmental Science Club at the University of Idaho and the UI Recreation Center have planned a walk for the Multiple Sclerosis Society starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center, 1000 Paradise Creek St., in Moscow. The walk is about 1.3 miles long and will be paved for accessibility.
Registration is free and can be done at tinyurl.com/WalkthePalouse or at the event. Donations for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society can be made during the event or online at bit.ly/3vp2aiJ. All participants are required to sign a liability waiver which is provided at registration.
Registration open for May and June Art ArtWalk events
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission have opened registration for the May 19 and June 16 ArtWalk events. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 10 and can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Host fees for the May 19 Artwalk are $40 for businesses and $20 for nonprofit organizations. Art listings are available for $10 in conjunction with host registration. Artwalk is open to visual, literary, performing and culinary offerings.
The June 16 ArtWalk will have host locations as well as food, music and art along Main Street. Host locations are $100 for businesses and $50 for nonprofits. Art listings are $25 in conjunction with a host registration. For more information on the Artwalk season visitci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Moscow begins lighting phase of Third Street improvements
The city of Moscow is moving into the next step of the ongoing safety improvement project on Third Street. Starting May 2, Avista Utilities will be removing the existing street lights for the new LED lights to be installed. The new lights will be installed one block at a time and will be working once installed.
The city asked residents to be aware of the temporary light removal, which will be from the beginning of May to the end of August. Local businesses’ access will remain open during the construction. If part of the project affects ADA accessibility, call (208) 883-7034. For any questions about the project contact the city of Moscow Engineering Division at (208) 883-7034.
Humane Society of the Palouse kitten shower in May
The Humane Society of the Palouse will have the 2022 Kitten Shower from 1-4 p.m. May 15 at the 1912 Center Great Room, 412 E. 3rd St., in Moscow. The kitten shower is like a baby shower, but focuses on supplies used to provide for orphaned kittens.
For entrance, there is a suggested donation of $5 or an item off the kitten wishlist. Some of the most needed items are kitten milk replacer, pet safe heating pads, baby wipes, pet nursing bottles and Hill’s Science Diet kitten food. A detailed list of items can be found at humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/current-needs.
Mountain View 4-H club Spaghetti Dinner May 2
The Mountain View 4-H Club has scheduled a spaghetti feed dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Tickets are $5 for children, $8 for adults and $25 for families.
The fundraiser will raise money for club trips to camps like State Teen Association, Know Your Government, Teen Ambassadors and others. The Mountain View 4-H club meets at 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday at Bridge Bible Fellowship, 960 W. Palouse River Dr., in Moscow.