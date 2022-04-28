City of Moscow water system flushing May 2-6
The city of Moscow will be conducting its annual water system flushing between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on May 2 through 6. The flushing process helps ensure the safety of Moscow’s drinking water. During the flushing, there will be water in the roadways and drivers are cautioned to take care while driving.
The schedule is as follows:
May 2 — Main Street west to the city limits between D Street and Taylor Avenue.
May 3 — D Street north to the city limits between Almon Street and Polk Street and Taylor Avenue south to Palouse River Drive to include the Frontier addition.
May 4 — North of Sixth Street to the city limits between Polk Street and Mountain View Road to include the Fort Russell area.
May 5 — South of Sixth Street to the Troy Highway and east to Mountain View Road to include the Indian Hills addition.
May 6 — Everything east of Mountain View Road from the north to the south city limits.
After the flushing in your area is complete, residents are encouraged do a maintenance check on water softeners and/or whole house filters, run cold water for 10-15 minutes to clear local lines and after running cold water, run hot water for several minutes to ensure the lines are clear. For any questions or if you do not see an improvement after completing the above steps call the Moscow Water Department at (208) 882-3122.
Signature deadlinefor petition is Saturday
Saturday is the last day to sign the petition for the “Quality Education Act” in Idaho. Volunteers will be at the Renaissance Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the southwest entrance to East City Park, at the corner of Third and Monroe streets.
The petition needs at least 65,000 verified signatures from around the state to be eligible to be on the ballot in November. The act proposes an additional $300 million per year in funding for Idaho’s kindergarten through 12th grade public schools.
Game Bird Foundation banquet tickets on sale now
The Game Bird Foundation is planning its annual Potluck Banquet at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, in Viola for June 26. Reservations are now open. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. There will be bonus tickets for $50 and $100 purchases. Space and seating are limited.
The event will include all-you-can-eat barbecued pork ribs and attendees are asked to bring their favorite potluck dish or dessert.
There is also a raffle for a heritage cut and wrapped pig which come in a 7-cubic-foot freezer. The drawing will be at the banquet and you do not have to be present to win.
To purchase a ticket visit thegamebirdfoundation.org or email thegamebirdfoundation@gmail.com.
For more information call Jim Hagedorn at (208) 883-3423.
Tree Commission to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday
The city of Moscow and Moscow Tree Commission will celebrate Arbor Day with the Moscow High School Environmental Club by planting two Catalpa trees starting at 12:30 p.m. at Milton Arthur Park, 1010 Sutton St., on Friday.
The park is located to the southeast of the roundabout at Joseph Street and White Avenue.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be free red osier dogwood, western larch and bur oak seedlings available.