Scouts to collect food Saturday in Moscow, Pullman
Local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will collect food bank donations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Moscow-Pullman area.
Those interested in donating to the drive can leave any donations in a bag on their porch and a Scout will come by and collect it. If the donation is not picked up, call (509) 432-6143 for assistance.
Christmas tree permits available Monday
The Bureau of Land Management will open Christmas tree permits online starting Monday. Permits will cost $5 per tree with a three-permit limit per purchase. Permits will be valid for cutting on bureau land in the panhandle. For a map of tree cutting areas visit, forestproducts.blm.gov.
Anyone cutting on bureau land must have a hard copy of their permit or one saved to a mobile device. For more information contact the Coeur d’Alene Field Office at (208) 769-5000 or the Cottonwood Field Office at (208) 962-3245.
The Palouse Bahá’í plans art project
The Palouse Bahá’í community is having a public art project on the themes of “a community needs unity” and “we are all the flowers of one garden” for children ages 3-15. Artwork can be submitted until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Artwork can be original or using one of the premade coloring sheets available at the Moscow Food Co-op.
The works will be displayed at the Moscow Food Co-op Thursday through Nov. 28 and can be picked up afterward. There will also be a showing of the film “Exemplar” online Nov. 28. For more information or for a link to the showing, email palouse.bahai.events@gmail.com.