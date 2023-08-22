Until further notice, Hordemann Pond at Kiwanis Park in Moscow is closed to all recreation activities including fishing due to poor water quality. According to a news release from the city of Moscow, water samples contained cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae.
Children and pets are susceptible to the effects of the toxins produced by this algae which can cause abdominal pain, headaches, sore throats, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, blistering around the month and pneumonia. Blue-green algae is a naturally occurring microscopic bacteria and many species occur in Idaho surface water.
Air quality advisory lifted in region
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has lifted the air quality advisory burn ban for Latah and Nez Perce counties and the Nez Perce Reservation. Monday’s air quality index had improved, though fire safety burn bans may still be in effect in some areas.
Those seeking more information may call (208) 799-4370.
Library district announces card design contest
The Latah County Library District will celebrate National Library Card Sign Up Month in September with a library card design contest from Aug. 28 through Sept. 23. There are three age categories (0-11, 2-17, 18 and older) with one winner selected from each category.
Winners will have their designs on a library card and receive a $50 Visa gift card. No library card is needed to participate. No photographs will be allowed. Winners will be announced on Oct. 6 via social media and winners will receive an email notification. For more information and guidelines visit bit.ly/valnet-contest-2023.
University of Idaho opens theater auditions for fall season
The University of Idaho Theatre Department will have auditions for its fall productions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Auditions are in-person and open to students and community members. The productions planned for the fall are “Amelie (The Musical),” “What the Constitution Means to Me,” “Not Dead Enough” and “Coloring Along the Lines.”
Auditions will have a one-minute contemporary monologue which can be comedic or dramatic. Those auditioning should be able to perform 32 bars of a Broadway or musical theater song. Sheet music for the song must be available. For more information visit bit.ly/45BTCUP.