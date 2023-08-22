Moscow pond closed because of algae

Until further notice, Hordemann Pond at Kiwanis Park in Moscow is closed to all recreation activities including fishing due to poor water quality. According to a news release from the city of Moscow, water samples contained cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae.

Children and pets are susceptible to the effects of the toxins produced by this algae which can cause abdominal pain, headaches, sore throats, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, blistering around the month and pneumonia. Blue-green algae is a naturally occurring microscopic bacteria and many species occur in Idaho surface water.

Tags

Recommended for you