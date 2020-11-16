Man dies in crash Saturday near Potlatch
A 47-year-old Onaway man died after a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Idaho State Patrol said the man, Gary Kilborn, was traveling south approximately 2:19 p.m. when his yellow 1974 Chevrolet Nova left the right shoulder and went into a ditch.
He was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation.
United Way of Moscow/Latah County receives generosity award
United Way of Moscow/Latah County received an “Outstanding Nonprofit” award at the virtual North Idaho Philanthropy Day celebration Nov. 9.
Winners were chosen by the Idaho Philanthropy Day judges committee.
Idaho Philanthropy Day is organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Camas Prairie Winery wins two awards at international competition
Camas Prairie Winery, northern Idaho’s oldest winery, recently won two awards at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. The winery received a gold medal for its raspberry mead and a silver medal for its strawberry mead.
Camas Prairie Winery is a boutique family-owned winery in Bovill that produces about 2,000 cases of wine annually.
The San Francisco International Wine Competition was founded in 1980 and now attracts entries from more than 31 countries around the world.
Whitman County Library seeks new board member
Whitman County Rural Library District is looking for residents interested in serving on its board of trustees beginning in January. The district is focused on finding residents from the northern, eastern, and southeastern regions of Whitman County, but all applicants will be considered for current and future openings.
Community members interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a letter of interest, resume and/or other pertinent information to: Board of Trustees, Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax, WA 99111.
For more information, contact Kylie Fullmer, Library Director at (509) 397-4366 or kylie@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Garfield Library hosts bookmark design competition
Children and teenagers are invited to celebrate books, reading and art by participating in the Garfield Library’s Design a Bookmark Contest. The deadline for entries is Nov. 30.
Participants will compete in four age categories for a chance to see their bookmark designs featured at the library. Two winners from each of the following age groups will be announced:
Designs may be created using crayons, colored pencils, markers, paint and watercolors. Computer-generated designs will not be accepted. Finished bookmarks can be dropped off at the Garfield Library during open hours or in the book drop.
Entries will then be displayed at the library, where community members will vote on their favorite design during the month of December, and winners will be announced Dec. 30. Entry forms are available at the Garfield Library and on the library’s website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.