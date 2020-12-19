Pullman’s College Hill to enact winter parking restrictions
The narrow roadways and on-street parking in the College Hill core area by the Washington State University campus necessitate overnight parking closures in select areas to allow for roadway maintenance.
Vehicles found parked on a number of streets between the hours of 2-9 a.m. are liable to be cited and towed at the owner’s expense.
A complete list of roadway parking regulations is available online at bit.ly/3atMBvZ.
Palouse church to have virtual children’s Christmas pageant Sunday
A virtual Christmas pageant, hosted by the Palouse Federated Church, is schedule for 6 p.m. Sunday via YouTube and Facebook.
To watch the event on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/palousechurch.
To watch the event on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/PalouseChurch.
Annual tree display available for viewing in Colfax
The Colfax Library invites community members to view the Friends of Hospice Tree of Lights and Remembrance on the main floor of Colfax Library. Another tree is set up in Pullman at Lily Bee’s Consignment Shop.
The Annual Tree of Light and Remembrance display is a long-standing tradition that encourages friends and neighbors to pause, honor those whom they have loved and lost.
Because of COVID-19 safety precautions, there were no in-person ceremonies this year, but a virtual ceremony is available on the Friends of Hospice website at www.friendsofhospice.net. The virtual event includes music and close-ups of the memorial ornaments bearing the names of those being remembered.
The library tree will remain lit through the duration of the holiday season for community viewing.
The Colfax Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. For more information, contact the library at (509) 397-4366.