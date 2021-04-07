Comstock named to state AARP council
Rhonda Comstock of Moscow has been appointed to serve on the AARP Idaho Executive Council, according to a news release from AARP Idaho.
According to the release, the council is a “diverse group of professionals who volunteer to provide strategic advice and counsel with the goal of advancing AARP’s social mission in the Gem State.”
Comstock is a retired registered nurse with more than 40 year of experience. In addition to her nursing career, Comstock has served as Moscow Chamber of Commerce president and on its board of directors and numerous other community and nonprofit boards. She is a member of the Idaho Medical Reserve Corp and is vice president and newsletter creator for the Latah County AARP chapter.
Comstock, who is married to former Moscow mayor Marshall Comstock, joins returning executive council members Bessie Katsilometes, of Meridian, Tom Trail, of Moscow, Tom Ressler, of Mountain Home, Marjean Waford, of Pocatello, Corrine Fisher, of Nampa, and Barbara Blasch, of Boise.
Teen activist to speak at WSU Earth Day event
Jamie Margolin, a 19-year-old environmental activist, organizer, author and screenwriter will be the keynote speaker at the Associated Students Washington State University Earth Day presentation.
The appearance is sponsored by the school’s Environmental Sustainability Alliance and is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 22.
Margolin will speak about the human aspects of climate change including mental health, environmental racism and activism.
To sign up for the presentation, go to this shortened web link: bit.ly/3sUh9xs.
Llama reported missing outside Moscow
A llama is missing from her home on Hendrix Road northeast of Moscow, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The social media post from Tuesday morning said the llama was last seen Monday near Randall Flat and Beulah roads, which is east of the home.
The post said to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 882-2216 if you have seen the animal. Reference Incident No. 2021-01494.
‘Know Your Flow’ events in April
The Palouse Conservation District has organized several events this month as part of “Know Your Flow,” a water celebration and conservation campaign.
Community members are encouraged to attend water conservation workshops, community volunteer events and weekly social media challenges. Participants will be eligible to win raffle items or water device kits. K-12 students can participate in A Day Without Water art contest to win prizes within age categories.
The schedule of events continues today with a 6 p.m. presentation by city of Pullman engineer Cara Haley on everyday water conservation techniques. Free water-saving device kits will be given to the first 50 participants to register. To register, go here: www.palousecd.org/conservation-talk-series.
For a full list of events and registration, visit www.palousecd.org/water-conservation.
Seed libraries available in Colfax, Albion
The Albion and Colfax libraries invite residents to visit their seed library during regular library hours in Colfax or anytime outside the Albion Library.
Residents can borrow seeds from the library, plant their gardens, harvest their crops and then return some of the harvested seeds to the library for use the following growing season.
In addition to these ongoing programs, the Oakesdale and Tekoa Libraries are offering seed and plant grab-n-go events for children.
For more information about Whitman County Library seed programs, contact Amy Ferguson at (509) 338-9641. Visit the library’s online calendar of events at www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
Learn magic with free online course
The Whitman County Rural Library System is offering residents the chance to learn magic tricks at home with professional illusionist Jeff Evans.
The library system, helped by a grant from United Way, will offer the free online course now through May 5. Contact the library to receive log-in information to access the video vault containing instructions, demonstrations and artwork downloads.
You can also drop by your Whitman County Library location to pick up a sampling of tricks and website access. This magic course is recommended for grades 3 and up. Teens and adults will be creatively challenged, according to the library staff. Check out the library’s website, www.whitco.lib.wa.us, or call (877) 733-3375 with questions.