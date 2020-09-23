Resource center opening for Malden fire victims
Victims of the fire that destroyed Malden and Pine City in rural Whitman County can access financial assistance through the Multi-Agency Resource Center opening 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday in the center of Malden.
The center will offer affected residents access to a variety of recovery resources, including financial assistance for those who qualify, from multiple relief agencies.
Those agencies include American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, United Way of Whitman County and United Methodist Committee of Relief.
Palouse Library offers ‘storytime to-go’ packets
Beginning Friday, the Palouse Library will offer weekly “storytime to-go” packets to families with children between the ages of 2 and 5. A new packet will be available for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. each Friday at the library.
For more information, call (509) 878-1513.
Informational meeting about college admissions scheduled
A virtual informational meeting about the college admissions process will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday via Microsoft Zoom. Those interested can access the meeting by downloading Zoom and entering meeting ID 818 8336 4837 and the passcode 25189.
The meeting is being sponsored by the Psi Nu Omega/Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority of Pullman.
Any additional questions can be sent via email to Ashley Jenkins, Psi Nu Omega vice-president, at pnopullman@gmail.com.
Palouse Youth Hockey hosts virtual 5K series
The Palouse Youth Hockey Association is hosting a virtual Hat Trick 5K challenge series to raise money for the 2020-21 season. Participants are encouraged to “earn a hat trick” by running, walking or rolling three 5K distances.
Registration is $15, and all money raised will go toward ice fees and equipment.
Those interested can find more details on the Palouse Youth Hockey Facebook page at www.bit.ly/3hQz2XH.
Healthy living class scheduled for Monday
Moscow Healthy Living will host a Mediterranean cooking class from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The focus of the event is to share and learn in a community focused on dietary health improvement. It will include a covered-dish, which is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Attendees will be practicing social distancing, and there will be plenty of room for spacing out.