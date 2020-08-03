Man, 35, arrested after alleged kidnapping and stabbing near Pullman
Police arrested a 35-year-old Pullman man Saturday morning who allegedly kidnapped and stabbed a woman near the intersection of Whelan and Kitzmiller Roads just outside of Pullman.
Jose Chagollan-Flores was booked into jail on domestic violence-related charges of kidnapping and felony assault.
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies, the Pullman Police Department and the Washington State University Police Department responded to a report of an abduction and stabbing at approximately 2:20 a.m.
According to Sheriff Brett Myers, they found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. They also found Chagollan-Flores in the area and took him into custody.
Witnesses said the woman escaped from Chagollan-Flores’s vehicle and climbed into the back of a witness’ vehicle while pleading for help.
Chagollan-Flores then allegedly drove his Lincoln Navigator into the rear end of the witness’ vehicle at a high rate of speed. He then allegedly pulled the victim from the vehicle, threw her to the ground and stabbed her numerous times with a knife.
The victim was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital where she was treated for her injuries, which are not considered to be life threatening.
Pullman mid-week farmer’s market begins Wednesday
Pullman’s mid-week farmer’s market will return for its 12th season with some safety modifications in place.
Opening day for the market is scheduled for from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center. The market will continue on Wednesdays through Oct. 14. Farmers markets are considered essential businesses according to the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers are asked to refrain from eating food onsite and sampling food or other items. People are also asked to maintain proper social distancing and send one household member to shop if possible.
The market accepts SNAP/EBT, Washington Women Infant and Children market vouchers and Washington Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation fundraiser scheduled for Thursday
The Palouse Whitepine chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will have a fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow. The event will feature a small silent auction and various raffles.
To purchase tickets or request more information, contact Denise at (208) 882-6894 or visit bit.ly/2EGzwBT.