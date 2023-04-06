The cities of Kendrick, Juliaetta and Potlatch received a $300 Arbor Day grant to assist in planting trees for energy conservation and to build a community between Idaho communities and the nursery and utilities industries.
The grants are given by the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power. There were 37 grants given out across the state. Arbor Day is officially celebrated on the last Friday in April and is April 28 this year.
Symphony announces April concert dates
The Washington Idaho Symphony will have the Young Artist Concert at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at the Pullman High School Auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. A second concert is scheduled at 3 p.m. April 16 at the Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
The performances will spotlight this year’s young artist competition winners. Tickets are available online at wa-idsymphony.org/tickets, by phone at (208) 874-4162 and at the door.
The high school division winner was Steven Randall, who has played the French horn since sixth grade and is a junior in high school. He plays with the WSU Symphonic Orchestra and was selected as the principal horn for the group this school year.
The collegiate division winner was Anthony Kandilaroff and the runner-up was Jordan George. Both are graduate students at WSU.