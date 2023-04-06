Latah County cities receive Arbor Day grants

The cities of Kendrick, Juliaetta and Potlatch received a $300 Arbor Day grant to assist in planting trees for energy conservation and to build a community between Idaho communities and the nursery and utilities industries.

The grants are given by the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power. There were 37 grants given out across the state. Arbor Day is officially celebrated on the last Friday in April and is April 28 this year.