WSU names center for arts and humanities after donor
Washington State University has announced a donation of more than $1.5 million from David G. Pollart to support new educational programs, research and creative activities which cross academic boundaries. In recognition of the donation, WSU is remaining the Center for Arts and Humanities to the David G. Pollart Center for Arts and Humanities.
The center was established in 2019 and the donation will be used to fund guest lectures and events, faculty fellowships and new exhibitions, performances and more according, to a news release from the university. The David Pollart Center for Arts and Humanities will be one of four named centers at Pac-12 schools. The center will also focus on how integrating humanities and arts can reach more communities and address new issues, according to the release.
Pollart graduated from WSU in 1967 with a degree in general studies and humanities. He also worked toward a master’s degree in theater before joining his family’s business. He is now retired and lives in Palm Desert, Calif. For more information about the center visit cah.wsu.edu.
WSU retirees group to hear presentation from vice dean
The WSU Retirees Association hosts John Roll, professor and vice dean for research at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, for a presentation at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewis Alumni Center in Pullman and via Zoom. The link to the Zoom meeting is available online at bit.ly/40oxOZY.
Roll will discuss how the college is developing and facing challenges and address state plans to expand medical education and healthcare.
Vintage quilt event will be held Friday at Pullman venue
The Whitman County Historical Society will have the second annual Vintage Quilt Show opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Admission is $5 for the general public and $3 for society members. There will be more than 40 vintage quilts on display.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday there will be a demonstration from the Appaloosa Bobbin Lace Making Guild in addition to the quilt show. Other demonstrations will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and May 6. For more information visit facebook.com/PullmanDepot.