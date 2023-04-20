WSU names center for arts and humanities after donor

Washington State University has announced a donation of more than $1.5 million from David G. Pollart to support new educational programs, research and creative activities which cross academic boundaries. In recognition of the donation, WSU is remaining the Center for Arts and Humanities to the David G. Pollart Center for Arts and Humanities.

The center was established in 2019 and the donation will be used to fund guest lectures and events, faculty fellowships and new exhibitions, performances and more according, to a news release from the university. The David Pollart Center for Arts and Humanities will be one of four named centers at Pac-12 schools. The center will also focus on how integrating humanities and arts can reach more communities and address new issues, according to the release.

