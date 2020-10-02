Fire destroys two outbuildings south of Moscow
Two outbuildings and about five acres of wildland were destroyed by a fire Wednesday afternoon on the 1100 block of Eid Road south of Moscow, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Nickerson said.
He said hay was stored in one outbuilding and personal items were stored in the other. Stacked lumber on the property also was destroyed.
Nickerson said he and fire officials believe the fire originated from a burn barrel. The blaze, which was reported at 3:28 p.m., came within 15 feet of the home but the home was not damaged.
Firefighters from Moscow, Genesee and Idaho Department of Lands agencies responded as well as Moscow Ambulance and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. Nickerson said the last units cleared the scene at around 8 p.m. Wednesday and that the last few hours mostly consisted of mopping up hot spots. There were no injuries.
Moscow Farmers Market ranked 11th nationwide, second in Idaho
The Moscow Farmers Market was recently ranked 11th best farmers market nationwide, third in the Pacific region and second in Idaho by the American Farmland Trust Farmers Market Celebration, according to a city news release.
The voting period closed Sept. 20 and the final standings were announced last week recognizing leading markets based on the number and type of endorsements each received. More than 1,250 markets participated in vote.
The Moscow Farmers Market has placed in the top 20 farmers markets nationwide since 2015, and this year marks its highest national ranking yet.
The 2020 season of the Moscow Farmers Market and its contactless option, the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market, ends Oct. 31.
Pullman Police Advisory Committee hosting virtual summit
The Pullman Police Advisory Committee will host a virtual summit 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 to identify local issues and opportunities for law enforcement to improve in Pullman.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins and WSU Police Chief Bill Gardner will provide information regarding policies, procedures, training and initiatives already in place at their respective agencies. Attendees will also be invited to participate in breakout rooms to discuss public safety issues and possible solutions within the local community.
According to a news release from Jenkins, the goal of this summit is to create action items and to document a diverse range of voices in understanding public safety concerns and opportunities for problem-solving.
People have until Nov. 2 to register for the virtual summit.
Registration, information and an anonymous submission form are available online. Click on “Reimagining Public Safety in Pullman Virtual Summit” at https://www.pullman-wa.gov/police.
Moscow outdoor irrigation season ends Oct. 15
The 2020 Moscow outdoor irrigation season will end Oct. 15, according to a city news release.
Tyler Palmer, deputy city supervisor of public works and services, consulted with staff and researched temperature and precipitation information to determine when the irrigation season should end.
City water customers are reminded that outdoor irrigation through means other than hand application is prohibited outside of the outdoor irrigation season.
Questions regarding the outdoor irrigation season should be directed to Nichole Baker, water conservation coordinator, at (208) 883-7114 or Jenifer Rossini, department specialist, at (208) 882-3122.
WSU awarded nearly $130,000 EPA grant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that Washington State University will receive $129,727 in grant funding to develop projects to turn food waste into fuel and fertilizer.
WSU is one of 12 recipients to receive the funding intended to help reduce food loss and waste.
WSU’s Center for Sustaining Agriculture and Natural Resources will use the EPA grant to use research and data derived from WSU’s partnerships with other state institutions, including Washington State Departments of Commerce and Ecology, to identify anaerobic digestion projects.
According to the EPA, anaerobic digestion is a process where microorganisms break down organic materials, such as food scraps, manure and sewage sludge, all in the absence of oxygen. Anaerobic digestion produces biogas, which can be captured and used for energy production and fertilizer.