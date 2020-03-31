LOCAL BRIEFS

Tires slashed on about one dozen vehicles on east side of Moscow
The Moscow Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for puncturing tires on at least 11 vehicles in the early hours of Sunday on the east side of the city, according to a city of Moscow Facebook post.
The slashed tires were reported on East Seventh Street and Lewis Street.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said police are doing a followup to identify the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jacob Tesdahl at (208) 883-7054. Reference case number 20-M02658.
Adams County searching for wanted man
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the arrest of William “Bill” Pearle James, who is wanted for the attempted murder of two sheriff’s deputies Sunday.
He was last seen in the area of New Meadows, Idaho. The public is urged not to confront James, but to call law enforcement immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Troy man airlifted to Lewiston hospital after ATV crash near Bovill
A 29-year-old Troy man was taken via Life Flight Network to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston Saturday night after crashing a four-wheeler on East Forks Road off State Highways 8 and 3, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The release said Roy Nelson was traveling on a red 2002 Polaris ATV on East Forks Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the south shoulder of the roadway down an embankment. He was not wearing a helmet.
ISP responded to the crash, which is under investigation, at 6:14 p.m.
WSU museum closes; MFA exhibition moves online through May 9
The Washington State University Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, though temporarily closed, will present an online 2020 Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition. The digital exhibition is the first of its kind for the museum and will be online today through May 9.
Each artist will be featured in an online gallery via the museum’s website. During the course of the online exhibition, there will be additional content shared via the Schnitzer Museum’s social media channels, including virtual receptions for many of the artists.
This annual showcase is the culmination of two or more years of work by the MFA graduate candidates. This year’s MFA candidates are Kelsey Baker, Mohsen Bchir, Azzah Sultan, Chadchom Cheskhun, Richie Masias, Harry Mestyanek and Qarthian.
Find more information online at bit.ly/39rFLTt.