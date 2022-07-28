West Side Food Pantry offers cooling station during distribution hours

The West Side Food Pantry and Island will have a cooling station available during distribution hours because of the excessive heat watch this week. The pantry is located at 730 W. Pullman Road behind the Big Smoke in Moscow and will be in the community room. Residents who use the space are encouraged to wear a mask for safety and bring their own drinks and snacks. Pets are not allowed at this time because it is also a food distribution center.

The station will be open from 1-7 p.m. today, 1-5 p.m. Friday and from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The hours are based on volunteer availability and are subject to change. For an updated schedule, visit the West Side Food Pantry Facebook page.

