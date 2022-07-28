West Side Food Pantry offers cooling station during distribution hours
The West Side Food Pantry and Island will have a cooling station available during distribution hours because of the excessive heat watch this week. The pantry is located at 730 W. Pullman Road behind the Big Smoke in Moscow and will be in the community room. Residents who use the space are encouraged to wear a mask for safety and bring their own drinks and snacks. Pets are not allowed at this time because it is also a food distribution center.
The station will be open from 1-7 p.m. today, 1-5 p.m. Friday and from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The hours are based on volunteer availability and are subject to change. For an updated schedule, visit the West Side Food Pantry Facebook page.
City of Pullman announces cooling station at Neill Public Library
The city of Pullman announced the Neill Public Library at 210 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman will be open as a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Visitors can enjoy the air conditioned space, which includes bathrooms, a drinking fountain and internet, but because of library policy, only service animals can be admitted at this time. For those who need transportation, public transit routes are available online at pullman-wa.gov/transit.
Tips for staying cool include staying hydrated, scheduling outdoor activities to when the day is coolest, wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. More tips can be found online at cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips/html.
Federal program offers discounts on internet service
It is estimated that thousands of Latah County households are eligible for discounts on their internet service through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program.
According to a Latah County news release, the $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides as much as $30 per month in discounts toward broadband service for eligible households and as much as $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands.
The benefit also provides as much as $100 per household in discounts toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
Eligible households include those that have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, participates in assistance programs like SNAP and Medicaid, is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, or participates in Tribal programs such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance.
Lionel Hampton School of Music has fundraising gala in September
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music will have its first fundraising gala from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, in Genesee. There will be performances from student and guest performers and will include jazz and vocal ensembles and wind and strings. Dinner will be from Malo Caters and there will be a silent auction.
All proceeds will benefit the Lionel Hampton School of Music Student Scholarship Fund and the Excellence Fund. The Excellence Fund helps provide quality music education to students through music guest performances, professional collaborations and conferences. Registration is open for tables of eight and comes with two complimentary bottles of wine. Individual tickets will go on sale Aug. 1. For more information and registration, visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events/gala.