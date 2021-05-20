LOCAL BRIEFS

Records files for reelection in Pullman
Pullman City Councilor Dan Records has filed to run for reelection in this year’s primary election.
Records represents Ward 2 and there are thus far no challengers to the seat.
Francis Benjamin and Max Williams have joined Eric Fejeran as challengers to Al Sorensen for a Ward 1 Pullman City Council seat.
Councilor Brandon Chapman, who represents Ward 3, will not run for reelection. Megan Guido has announced her candidacy for Chapman’s seat.
The terms for city councilors Pat Wright (Ward 3), Nathan Weller (Ward 2), Ann Parks (Ward 1) and Eileen Macoll (at large) end in 2023.
The primary election is Aug. 3 and the general election is Nov. 2.
Police arrest man for allegedly stealing from Pullman Building Supply
Police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly stole tools from Pullman Building Supply.
After hearing a report of the theft, the Pullman Police Department released a photo of the suspect on Facebook. He was identified by the public as Beaux Martin.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police obtained a search warrant of his home and vehicle and found a stolen drill, saw, grinder and tool belt. Martin was arrested for suspicion of second-degree theft.
Traffic collision blocks Grand Avenue in Pullman
A traffic collision involving a semitrailer led to a possible injury and caused Grand Avenue to be reduced to one lane Tuesday afternoon in Pullman.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said a semitrailer rear ended a vehicle at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Paradise Street. The vehicle that was struck was forced into the vehicle in front of it. The incident was reported at approximately 4:55 p.m.
One person in the car that was rear ended by the semi may have had a concussion and was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
The driver of the semitrailer was issued an infraction for following too closely.
The collision closed Grand Avenue down to one lane until a tow truck arrived to take away the semi.
Pullman police arrest man for vehicle prowls
The Pullman Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man after he was seen pulling a wagon filled with stolen items from cars early Wednesday morning.
Police arrested Xavier Pogue-Thompson after 1 a.m. for suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowl on West Main Street.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police responded after hearing a report of someone looking into car windows. Pogue-Thompson later was seen pulling a wagon filled with stolen items.
Police know of at least two cars that were broken into. On Wednesday morning, the department posted a message on social media asking residents in the downtown area, including Main and Church streets, to call (509) 332-2521 if they are victims of a vehicle prowl.
SEWEDA offering grants for businesses
The Southeast Washington Economic Development Association says businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000 from the Elevate Southeast Washington Grant Program.
The application period will close June 1. Grant amounts will be up to $5,000 with 10 percent of that total being used to offer a discount of $5-$20 towards customers.
The application can be downloaded and submitted at seweda.org/coronavirus.
University of Idaho awarded IGEM grant
The University of Idaho has been awarded an Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission grant of $206,624, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Idaho Department of Commerce.
IGEM grants are awarded to public research universities that collaborate on research projects with industry partners with an aim toward commercialization.
According to the press release, the UI grant will fund a partnership with Ketchum, Idaho-based sustainable building materials producer Hempitecture Inc. The UI team will assist with research and development of Hempitecture’s natural fiber insulation product HempWool, including conducting insulation, fire resistance and thermal conductivity tests, the release said.
“This innovation means exciting changes to the building industry in Idaho and beyond,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said in the release. “We are excited to see this public-private partnership between Hempitecture Inc. and the University of Idaho.”