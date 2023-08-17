The Palouse Road Runners will have a grant program for kindergarten through high school running and track programs in Whitman and Latah County. Fall grant applications are due Sept. 15 and the spring deadline is Feb. 15. Applications can be found online at palouseroadrunners.org/grants.
The grants will be awarded biannually to organized teams and groups with demonstrated need. Applicants must include a coach or other representative for track and cross country teams from elementary, middle, junior high, high school or organized club. Individuals and families are not eligible to apply. For more information email palouseroadrunners@gmail.com.
Moscow Artwalk opens host registration for season
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission has opened registration for the 2023-2024 Artwalk hosts and sponsors. Season host registration lasts for nine months and is open to businesses or nonprofits. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The cost for a season host location costs $463.50 for businesses and $323 for nonprofits.
Season sponsors cost $1,000 and all sponsors will be included in print and digital promotions through the entire season and Artwalk finale. For more information and to register for a season sponsorship email Megan Cherry at mcherry@ci.moscow.id.us. For more information about Moscow Artwalk visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Quilt Club opens last-minute beginner class registration
The Palouse Patchers Quilt Club will have a beginning quilt class starting Sept. 12 and, due to recent cancellations, has several openings. The classes will meet on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. through at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There is no cost to participate and classes will cover basic skills used to make quilts and different themes each month. For more information or to register contact Tonia Green at tonia.lyn.green@gmail.com.
Pullman reminds residents of irrigation rules
The city of Pullman is reminding residents that the outdoor irrigation season is still in effect.
Homeowners are allowed to water their lawns from June 1 through Sept. 30, according to a news release.
The city upholds a water conservation code, permitting maximum watering of up to three days per week based on odd and even address numbering, according to the news release.
Even addresses can irrigate lawns from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Odd addresses may water from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Outdoor irrigation is prohibited between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on any day, regardless of address, according to the news release.
Residents who wish to water outside the declared outdoor irrigation season or schedule may hand-water their lawns. Individuals must be present during this process, according to the news release.