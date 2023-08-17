Palouse Road Runners opens youth grants

The Palouse Road Runners will have a grant program for kindergarten through high school running and track programs in Whitman and Latah County. Fall grant applications are due Sept. 15 and the spring deadline is Feb. 15. Applications can be found online at palouseroadrunners.org/grants.

The grants will be awarded biannually to organized teams and groups with demonstrated need. Applicants must include a coach or other representative for track and cross country teams from elementary, middle, junior high, high school or organized club. Individuals and families are not eligible to apply. For more information email palouseroadrunners@gmail.com.

