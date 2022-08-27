Joint church service at Ghormley Park Sunday

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow and St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman will have a joint “Mass on the Grass” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Ghormley Park, 400 Home St., Moscow.

The Rev. Linda Young of St. James will officiate and The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti will preach. There will be a blessing of backpacks, briefcases and handbags at the service for the coming school year. It is open to all attendees. A potluck lunch will follow. For more information call St. Mark’s at (208) 882-2022 or St. James at (509) 332-1742.

