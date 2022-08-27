Joint church service at Ghormley Park Sunday
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Moscow and St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman will have a joint “Mass on the Grass” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Ghormley Park, 400 Home St., Moscow.
The Rev. Linda Young of St. James will officiate and The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti will preach. There will be a blessing of backpacks, briefcases and handbags at the service for the coming school year. It is open to all attendees. A potluck lunch will follow. For more information call St. Mark’s at (208) 882-2022 or St. James at (509) 332-1742.
Howling at Hamilton returns Sept. 11
The Humane Society of the Palouse and the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center have partnered to bring back Howling at Hamilton from 1-6 p.m. Sept. 11 at 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost is $15 per dog and each dog must be accompanied by at least one person.
Tickets can be purchased through the Humane Society of the Palouse or at the gate with cash, card or check. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of the Palouse. Doors will be open from 1-6 p.m. and a pool jumping contest will take place at 5 p.m. with prizes from Idaho Central Credit Union. Only dogs will be allowed in the water during Howling at Hamilton.
State of health care presentation in Colfax
Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics CEO Hank Hanigan will give a state of health care presentation at noon Sept. 13 at The Center, next to the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce also will present wrapup of the Colfax 150 events and future events.
The presentation is open to the public but lunch is available by reservation only. Lunch reservations are $12 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Online reservations can be made at explorecolfax.com/shop. For information contact colfaxchamber@gmail.com.
Library drawing designed to induce signups for library cards
The Whitman County Library District will offer a drawing for a $25 gift certificate for all new library card patrons from the month of September. The gift certificate can be from a local business of the winner’s choice. Library cards are free to sign up for and can be done at any branch of the Whitman County Library district. For more information on getting a library card visit whitcolib.org.