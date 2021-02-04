Pullman Regional Hospital announces management restructuring
Pullman Regional Hospital announced Wednesday it has merged the foundation and community relations activities under the leadership of Chief Development and External Relations Officer Rueben Mayes.
Mayes will continue to direct fundraising under the foundation and will additionally oversee external relations, volunteer services and Diane’s Gift Garden. Mayes also serves on the hospital’s administrative team.
Stephanie Pierce will manage the annual fundraising program and volunteer services as the director of development, annual giving and volunteer services.
Derek Sedam will continue managing the donor database, board relations and will manage foundation and external relations budgets as the hospital’s director of operations.
Alison Weigley will continue to serve in a fundraising role and will coordinate the overall activities of the external relations department. Weigley will manage marketing, communications, and media relations for the hospital, its clinic network and foundation.
League forum to address voting rights legislation
The League of Women Voters of Moscow forum Wednesday will feature Dylan Vargas presenting “Revisiting HR 1 and HR4,” a discussion of federal voting rights legislation.
The program will be noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
U.S. House bills HR 1 (For the People Act), also now dubbed S1 in the Senate, and HR 4 (Voting Rights Advancement Act) are pieces of legislation the League of Women Voters of the U.S. is advocating for at the federal level to bring about democracy reform.
Vargas, LWVUS legislative and policy coordinator, will review the bills focusing on reforms to voting rights, money in politics and redistricting.