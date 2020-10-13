WSU online politics series event Wednesday
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon Wednesday with a presentation “Predicting Elections: Poles, models and voting,” hosted by Charles Franklin of Marquette University.
The presentation will be livestreamed and Franklin will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations has focused on the November general election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.
Urban appointed as Pullman’s interim city administrator
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson on Monday appointed Mike Urban, the city’s finance director, as interim city administrator.
Urban will replace Adam Lincoln, who has been with the city since December 2016. Lincoln’s last day with Pullman will be Wednesday before he becomes the deputy city manager for Pasco.
“Adam has been a great administrator for Pullman, and we’ve made some great progress under his leadership,” Johnson said in a statement. “He has helped modernize the city with some excellent changes that have made us more efficient, responsive and transparent.”
Prior to working in Pullman, Urban worked in both the public and private sectors. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Washington State University in accounting, finance and business administration.
His appointment is subject to City Council confirmation.
Pullman Regional Hospital issues three education grant awards
The Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation recently issued three education awards to two hospital employees, Melissa Brooks and Mark Houghton, and Washington State University graduate student, Kayla Leland.
Brooks, a registered nurse, received a $1,000 education award to pursue a bachelor of science Nursing degree. According to hospital personnel, she has been an integral part of the hospital’s intensive care unit for three years.
Houghton received the PRH Staff Education Award, which provides $2,500 to employees seeking to improve their skills and advance their education and healthcare career to benefit hospital patients. He is now pursuing a master of sciences degree in adult-gerontological acute care with a cardiovascular subspecialty.
Leland is a student in the WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. She is the fall 2020 recipient of the hospital’s Gaskins Scholars Program Award, a $2,500 grant awarded to students seeking to practice pharmacy in a rural environment.
The PRH Foundation announces education awards twice a year.
Applications for spring education awards will be available in November.
Pullman LWV and Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor two candidate forums
The Pullman League of Women Voters and Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor two candidate forums this week.
For the first forum, candidates for county commissioner, Tom Handy and Dean Kinzer, will debate from 7-8 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
For the second forum, candidates running to represent the 9th Legislative District, Brett Broden and Mary Dye, will debate from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom.
Zoom links for both debates can be found on the league website, lwvpullman.org. Questions for the candidates should be submitted in advance to lwvpull@yahoo.com. Indicate in the subject line which candidate the question is addressed to.
Whitman County ends fire restriction at all parks
The fire restriction for all Whitman County-managed parks and trails was lifted Monday, and campfires are once again allowed.
These areas include Kamiak Butte, Wawawai, Klemgard and the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail. Parks officials ask that all park visitors remain prepared for fire risks and always keep a bucket of water and shovel nearby when burning a campfire.
For further information, contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.