Pullman Recreation Center walking track now open
The new walking track at Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, is now available for use from 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Walkers must be masked at all times while inside the building, and social distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained unless individuals are from the same household.
A staff member at the front desk will check walkers in with a brief health screen, including a temperature check with a touchless thermometer and a visual check for signs of illness (flushed cheeks, tiredness or cough). Walkers will then be asked relevant health questions and will sign in with the COVID-19 liability waiver before being allowed to use the track.
A maximum of six participants at one time will be allowed on the track, and they may not run or jog. When passing, an individual should ask the front walker to allow passing.
Live music Saturday at Paradise Creek Brewery
The Morgan Brothers Band will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Trailside Taproom of Paradise Creek Brewery in Pullman.
The band has played in and around the quad-cities for the past 35 years and draws inspiration from artists such as the Eagles, Neil Young and John Fogerty.
The event will be child and dog friendly.
Latah Recovery Center artist workshop
Shanda Stinebaugh, the artist in residence at Latah Recovery Center, will host a free ink-making workshop from 1:30-3:30 today at the Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St. in Moscow.
The workshop will show attendees what makes an ink, how to process ink-making materials and allow them the option to take their own inks home.
The event is open to recovery peers, allies, volunteers and the general public. Attendees will be required to wear masks.
Washington calls for boating safety
The Washington State Parks Boating Program urges boaters and paddlers to take safety steps to recreate responsibly on the water because of the 25 boating accidents and five fatalities that have occurred in the last 30 days.
The following safety tips were sent out by the program in a press release:
Share a float plan with a family member or friend with the details of your trip in the event of an emergency.
Always wear a life jacket that is properly fitted and U.S. Coast Guard-approved. Learn more at WearItWashington.org.
Carry all required safety equipment such as flares, navigation light, a horn or whistle and a first aid kit. Learn more at BoatPrepared.org.
Stay sober and alert. Learn more at BoatSober.org.
For more safety advice or information on the boating program, visit parks.wa.gov/boating.